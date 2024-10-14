Fun facts and hidden tidbits about Roger Moore

On screen, Sir Roger Moore was best known for playing unflappable heroes who saved the world from megalomaniacal villains.

Beyond the screen, Moore also displayed heroic qualities. We often associate heroes with superhuman abilities, but heroism begins from a kind heart. When the hero places himself in peril to help another, it’s an act of compassion as much as it is heroic.

The following are some instances of this kindness from one of cinema’s most enduring superstars.

Years ago, I was holidaying in Udaipur, where the James Bond film Octopussy (1983) was shot.

An elderly guide narrated an incident that occurred during the shooting.

Fans from all over India and beyond descended onto the streets of Udaipur during the making of Octopussy, hoping to catch a glimpse of 007, resulting in frequent disruptions of the shoot.

To keep matters under control, the authorities deployed a constabulary force, and makeshift jute rope boundaries were used to restrain people from crossing over.

Inevitably, enthusiasm would get the better of the fans, causing them to trespass onto the sets. This would incur the wrath of the police constables, who would strike the encroachers with their bamboo sticks, known as lathis.

One such display of force caught Moore’s attention. Moore, during a break from the shoot, posed for pictures with all (including the constables) and requested that the police restrain themselves. He even spoke to the authorities to highlight the need for civility while maintaining order.

The guide said this act of kindness from Moore made him an honorary son of Udaipur, calling him Roger Singh.

In 1979, during the schedule of The Sea Wolves (1980) in New Delhi, Moore was staying at a famous seven-star hotel in the capital of India.

Once he noticed a donation box for an orphanage placed on the hotel’s reception desk. Most tourists drop a few pennies in the box, which would help the orphanage sustain its existence.

Moore decided to use his clout as a superstar to help this worthy cause. He held a fundraiser at the hotel, inviting the rich, famous, powerful, and connected. They all turned up to rub shoulders with 007 and ended up donating copiously to the orphanage. Moore convinced government officials to commit more funding to the orphanage.

The friend who narrated this story told me that Moore’s initiative ensured that the orphanage remained functional for decades.

The Sea Wolves was also shot in Goa. My late uncle, who was among the official doctors for the cast and crew, narrated a story about Moore’s kindness.

Moore was friendly with everyone, including the driver who drove him between the shoot location and his hotel. The driver told him that his daughter was celebrating her birthday in a few days. Moore surprised his driver’s family by sponsoring a star for a day at the luxury hotel where he was staying. Moore knew that the driver could not afford such extravagance and decided to make their day special.

Moore often said his most satisfying work was as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

Moore traveled extensively, promoting the importance of education, health care, sanitation, and clean water. These were places where essential services such as clean water weren’t available. Quite often, Moore would fall sick following his trips, but that didn’t deter him from doing what was right.

Moore received much recognition for his work against child-trafficking as a special representative to UNICEF.

Moore was part of the unique Change for Good initiative, a collaborative effort between British Airways and UNICEF. An hour before the plane was scheduled to land, Sir Roger’s distinctive baritone would play on all available channels on the plane requesting that travelers donate their spare foreign currency. The idea proved effective, improving the lives of millions of children across the world.

Moore was also an animal rights advocate. He financed a campaign against foie gras, narrating a documentary that proved effective in persuading major stores in the U.K. to remove foie gras from their shelves.

The noted British screenwriter Mark Haynes, who had a chance meeting with Moore when he was seven, narrated an amusing story.

Haynes revealed that in 1983, when he was seven and traveling with his grandfather, he noticed Moore at the departure lounge. Upon Haynes’s insistence, his grandfather approached Moore for an autograph, which Moore duly signed with a fulsome note full of best wishes.

Haynes was ecstatic, but his seven-year-old self expected the autograph to read “James Bond” and not “Roger Moore.” Haynes informed his grandfather of this discrepancy. Next, Haynes’s grandpa approached Moore again, informing him that he had signed the wrong name.

Moore beckoned the seven-year-old over and whispered to him, “I have to sign my name as ‘Roger Moore’ because otherwise... Blofeld might find out I was here.” He urged Haynes not to tell anyone that he’d just seen Bond, and he thanked him for keeping his secret.

Decades later, Haynes met Moore during the filming of an interview. Haynes narrated his childhood interaction with Moore, but as expected, Moore had no recollection.

Haynes then revealed that Moore had surprised him when they were walking towards the car park following the shoot. Moore said he remembered the incident but didn’t say anything during the shoot, because one of the cameramen could be working for Blofeld.

In 1971, Moore appeared on The Dick Cavett Show alongside British politician Enoch Powell. Powell was known for his 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech, where he warned of the perils of uncontrolled immigration. For the speech, Powell received back then what would now be known as the cancel treatment.

Most contemporary “stars” would refuse to appear alongside the likes of Powell. If they did appear, they would have engaged in ridicule and derision. Moore was his usual gentlemanly self and was even respectful of Powell.

For his remarkable work on screen and his acts of kindness off-screen, Moore received numerous awards, including a knighthood from the British queen.

Before he played Bond, Moore became a global sensation, playing The Saint on television. The above anecdotes prove that he was most saintly off screen as well.

This was a superstar who never forgot that the reason for his fame and prosperity was the fans and always remembered to show his gratitude whenever he had the occasion. He was a man who dedicated himself to helping the less fortunate.

Here’s wishing the great man a happy heavenly birthday.