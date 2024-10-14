On-the-lam pedophile politician makes a quick ‘transition’ to womanhood, ‘complicating’ efforts to bring him to justice...for five years

The “trans” agenda of the left continues to facilitate the abuse of children, detailed by a new report out at Reduxx a few days back.

In 2017, a judge sentenced Brazilian politician Nilson Nelson Machado to more than three decades in prison after he was convicted on a litany of sexual abuse charges, including child rape; Machado had operated a “youth shelter” known as “Uncle Duduco’s Home” for more than thirty years. I know you’ll never believe this, but Machado wasn’t a conservative and he didn’t support traditional social values; rather he was a member of the very left Progressive Party (as well as the Democratic Labor Party). It is so weird that the pedophiles are consistently in favor of pro-LGBTQ initiatives....

Now, I’m not sure why the pedophile was not immediately remanded into custody—the U.S. State Department reveals that finalizing convictions takes upwards of a decade—but in 2019 he filed an appeal, and took the opportunity to flee. While on the lam, thanks to Brazil’s “relaxed gender self-identification laws,” Machado “transitioned” into a woman complete with a new name and new government documents, which “complicated” efforts to track him down and bring him to justice… for five years. From Natasha Biase at Reduxx:

The quick change was made possibly [sic] by Brazil’s relaxed gender self-identification laws, which stipulate that individuals may change their legal gender and name at any time without any medical diagnosis or ‘gender affirming’ treatment required. The landmark ruling, handed down by the Brazilian Supreme Court in 2018, aimed to simplify the process for transgender people to have their gender identity legally recognized.

How many more children did Machado abuse while mingling in society under the cover of “Catarina De Lapa”? Here’s this, also from Biase:

Brazil has some of the most ‘pro-trans’ legislation in the world, and the Brazilian criminal code imposes harsh penalties for those convicted of ‘transphobia.’

Did Machado take jobs as a babysitter because parents were too scared to be accused of “transphobia”? Did he work as a teacher because schools aren’t allowed to “discriminate” against creepy, ugly men in makeup? (Refer to the Reduxx article for pictures of Machado.)

People like Machado didn’t just give up the child (s)exploitation cold turkey—it’s an addiction—and thanks to the progressive left, Machado had all the latitude to perpetuate his disgusting predilections. Did he rent children in dirty brothels? Did he “volunteer” at another youth shelter?

The U.S. State Department Brazil ranks Brazil as a “Tier 2” nation in the context of trafficking, which means it doesn’t meet the “minimum standards” set forth by American anti-trafficking legislation, and I’d bet this man committed a whole host of new crimes while living as “Catarina.”

Not only does the pro-trans movement sexualize our children through the culture, media, and education, but it gives cover to the abusers, like Machado. The blood of these children is on their hands.

