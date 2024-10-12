The Hidden Costs of the Federal Reserve Debit Card Fee Cap

The Federal Reserve’s recent proposal to impose a lower cap on debit card interchange fees than what has previously been implemented may appear to be a consumer-friendly move, but the unintended consequences could be devastating for small businesses, community banks, and the very consumers it aims to protect. While the cap on these fees is intended to limit what merchants pay for processing debit card transactions, the reality is that the burden will ultimately fall on the shoulders of working-class Americans -- particularly those with the least financial flexibility.

Interchange fees, or “swipe fees,” are the charges that a merchant pays to the bank that issued a customer’s debit card each time a transaction occurs. These fees cover the costs associated with processing the transaction, including security measures like fraud prevention, transaction verification, and even customer rewards programs. They are a small but essential part of how our payment systems function.

For large corporations, these fees are just another cost of doing business, often absorbed with little impact on their bottom line. However, small businesses, which don’t have the same bargaining power as big-box retailers, typically pay higher fees. When the Federal Reserve proposes a blanket cap on interchange fees, it may seem like a solution to cut costs for merchants, but in reality, it could hurt consumers in unexpected ways.

When faced with new regulations like a cap on interchange fees many banks -- especially smaller ones -- would be forced to find alternative ways to make up for lost revenue. They may cut back on debit card rewards programs, impose fees on basic banking services, or pass the costs to consumers in more subtle ways. The real danger here is that these changes will go unnoticed until it’s too late, and by the time consumers feel the pinch, the damage will already be done.

The unfortunate irony is that the consumers most affected by these changes are the ones who can least afford it. Many working-class and minority households rely heavily on debit cards as a safe and manageable way to pay for everyday needs. Debit cards help them avoid the debt traps associated with credit cards, and unlike cash, they offer convenience and security.

But under the first iteration of the Federal Reserve’s fee cap, as economist Ike Brannon points out in Forbes, banks issuing debit cards were forced to scale back on issuance because the rule forced a tightening in risk. The fee cap meant that some of the least profitable customers -- who tend to be from the lowest income cohort -- became unprofitable for them to service. As a result, roughly 1 million customers lost their debit card accounts. Implementing an even more excessive fee cap will leave consumers with the least amount of money with even fewer choices when it comes to managing their finances. They may be forced to turn to more expensive alternatives, like payday loans or high-interest credit options, or to switch to cash, which carries its own set of risks, such as theft or loss.

Another unintended consequence of this rule for minority and low-income consumers could be reduced access to essential financial services. These households already have fewer banking options than the general American public and the small community banks and credit unions that oftentimes serve as their financial backbone could struggle to stay afloat.

These institutions rely on interchange fees to fund basic services and low-cost banking products. Unlike large banks that can absorb the loss or recoup it through other means, small banks don’t have the same financial cushion. If local banks are forced to close or scale back services, households that are already underbanked may find themselves without access to affordable checking accounts, loans, or other financial tools that are vital for upward mobility.

The Federal Reserve’s proposal highlights the kinds of issues that generally happen with one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington. In this case it fails to consider the unique needs of smaller banks and the communities they serve. What seems like a simple cap on interchange fees could have far-reaching consequences. Higher prices, fewer services, and diminished access to banking options all mean that the consumers and businesses who need the most help will end up worse off. And, as always, it’s the working-class and minority households who will pay the highest price. The Federal Reserve must reconsider this ill-conceived cap and protect the financial options of all Americans, especially those who are most financially vulnerable.

Whitley Yates is an award-winning entrepreneur and business leader

