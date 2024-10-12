It is so hard to spot media bias!

I am having trouble finding where Reuters or any other campaign workers for Kamala and other Democrats have reported that George Soros or any other billionaires funded “left-wing” political non-profit organizations who support Kamala and other Democrats.

I don’t recall where they thought it was bad when Zuckerberg donated hundreds of billions to elect Democrats.

But here is a wordy piece where they target Elon Musk, one of their favorite targets, for donating an unknown amount to Building America’s Future, which supports Republicans. How is that far-right?

Musk funded right-wing political non-profit years before he endorsed Trump: sources Two of the people familiar with the donations told Reuters that Musk’s contributions to the organisation, Building America’s Future, had started by 2022. Elon Musk secretly funded a conservative political group in recent years, according to four people familiar with his donations, illustrating quiet financial support for right-wing causes even before the billionaire entrepreneur in July endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election. [snip] One of those people and a third source said the donations amounted to millions of dollars, significantly boosting a group whose advertisements and social media campaigns have criticized the Biden administration and progressive political platforms of the sort that Musk himself has increasingly denounced. Reuters was unable to determine a precise amount and timeline for the contributions or identify documentation linking the organization’s finances to Musk. Earlier on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had financed other pro-Republican groups.

I looked long and hard in this article to find what is “far-right” about this organization. Here is what I found:

Heaven forbid that any organization criticize the way Biden and Harris handled illegal immigration. The majority of Americans think they have done a bad job. How is that far-right?

Over the last two years, Building America’s Future has attacked the Biden administration on a host of topics, including illegal immigration, an issue that Musk frequently comments on. One recent anti-immigration video posted online by the group claims that Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the November election, “led the invasion” of migrants across the Mexican border and has always “put illegals first.”

Then the organization criticized the administration for wanting to take freedom of choice away from Americans, especially blacks, to buy menthol cigarettes. How the heck is that far-right?

And the third example they give is that the group made fun of Kamala’s cackling. I had no idea that this was some far-right thing.

Like Building America’s Future, America PAC’s messaging has featured aggressive personal criticisms of Harris. Flyers distributed by the group in Arizona, reviewed by Reuters, feature photos of the vice president laughing and read: “stop cackling Kamala.”

Of course, for Reuters, continually falsely labeling Trump a Hitler-like dictator who wants to destroy democracy is perfectly acceptable, but making fun of Kamala’s laugh is just horrendous.

Most articles by the media today are essentially campaign ads for Democrats. They will never call anything far-left, because to them, radical, destructive, unpopular Democrat policies like abortion on demand, or men playing women’s sports, are moderate and normal, even though most Americans are against them.

Image via Pxhere.