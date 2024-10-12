October 12, 2024
Thank you, Obama, for being yourself again
Let me tell you up front: Sly & The Family Stone's "Thank you" was one of my favorite songs of the 1970's. My joy was complete when I learned that Sly Stone was born in Texas, where I am.
Well, the song title is what we used to call black street slang about growing up black in the inner city.
The Harris campaign is having a problem with drawing votes from black men. So they sent former President Obama to the rescue.
Here it goes:
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday admonished Black men who he believes have not adequately supported Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, telling them it’s “not acceptable” to sit out this election and suggesting they might be reluctant to vote for Harris because she’s a woman.The striking comments by Obama, made to a small group of voters in a surprise stop at a local Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh, were part of a more forceful campaign message delivered by the former president on Thursday as polls continue to show a neck-and-neck race. At a rally in the city later that evening, Obama issued some of his most searing public criticisms of his successor to date.The lack of energy some see around Harris’ campaign, Obama told the group, “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”“You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody (in former president Donald Trump) who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down?” Obama said. “That’s not acceptable.”The problem, he suggested, was less complicated than some are making it out to be – and that it often comes down to sexism.
There you have it. The millionaire brother who sent his daughters to an expensive D.C. private school, owner of a couple mansions in lily-white neighborhoods who hangs around with white liberals is now preaching to the "brothers" to step up and vote black.
Thank you, Obama, for being yourself again.
I'm not sure that it's getting through because the brothers remember that you did nothing for them. You left town and left the brothers to live in crime-filled neighborhoods, lousy public schools, and zero hope or change.
Funky Obama no more, the brothers are saying. The brothers in Philadelphia can’t relate to the Nantucket mansion or the woman who grew up in Montreal.
Image: Screen shot from PBS video, via YouTube