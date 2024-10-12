A suitable job for Kamala

On the rare occasion Kamala does a semi-serious interview, much of the content is edited — not for time, but to portray her in a favorable light by culling her incoherent word salads. No wonder she usually sticks with the gushing sycophants, like the un-ladies of The View. She should spend more time there.

I can’t fathom why people call them “ladies of The View,” for their behavior is very unladylike. It would be torment I wouldn’t wish upon an enemy to watch an entire episode, but from news clips and links in other media, they come across as uncouth and shrill.

Kamala fits in seamlessly.

Indeed, the presidential pretender managed to lower their average I.Q. on set during a recent appearance. That’s saying a lot, considering how dumb they are. That’s not a baseless, gratuitous insult to all the girly-girls and gender studies grads who tune in — nope, it’s justified, as the following example demonstrates.

One of the co-hosts asked Kamala if she would have “done something differently than President Biden during the past four years.” Before considering the hare-brained response, just reflect on the question.

Sonny (or whoever she is) is supposed to be a spiritual sister of Kamala, someone who despises Trump as much as she loves the prospect of a leftist woman “of color” becoming president. Intended to be a softball, her question could only elicit a confounding political rift between discordant Dem factions — to put it simply, Biden and his puppeteers versus Obama and his coup’s co-conspirators.

Coming from someone who ostensibly supports Kamala, it was an incongruous question. As I said, Kamala would fit in well, and she may well have the option to join the unladylike boors thanks to Sunny’s stupidity.

If that wasn’t dumb enough, here’s Kamala’s response: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” Well, then, that confirms, for those who suspected it, that she’s mindless. After all, Biden’s approval ratings are as pathetic as the person they rate. And that response came after mindlessly confirming that she is a different person from Biden. Does she think we’re blind?

One dumb questioner, not anticipating the obvious quandary of her guest, can undermine millions of dollars’ worth of ads portraying Kamala as a joyful change agent. The Trump campaign is already seizing on Kamala’s loyalty to Biden’s policies. Almost anyone could write a script for the new ads — the majority of voters want a change, not more Joe & Jill–cum-Kamala.

It is election season, but the wicked witches of The View will revel in Halloween first. Members of the craven coven already sport unsuitable names like Joy and Sunny. Soon, we hope, they will pick up the good vibrations of Kamala. She is well qualified.

