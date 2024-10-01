Non-citizen cop can now arrest you in Walz’s Minnesota

We give our police officers extreme power. We provide them with the right to arrest us before we are convicted in court or even indicted by a Grand Jury. We give them guns and qualified immunity to use those firearms.

Now, in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, a non-citizen Muslim from Somalia has all those special rights.

I’ll assume Somali-native Officer Lesly Vera is a good woman. Now 23, she emigrated legally when she was four. Although she has been here for 19 years, we wonder how much of America she really understands, and respects. Rather than moving to a town where she could assimilate into our American culture, her mother took her to the largest Somali community in the U.S.

If a mother wants to adopt good American values, Minneapolis is a bad choice. The reason the choice is bad extends beyond tampons in boys’ bathrooms. The Somali influx and influence in the North Star State is so strong, according to Wiki, almost 100,000 Minnesotans speak Somali at home. Many were drawn to Minnesota’s huge welfare benefits, giving them free housing, free food, free medical care, and free education. If you weren’t born here, you could name anything you need in Minneapolis, and a government program or charity will probably give it to you. And when it comes to obeying the law… in parts of the city, Muslims have imported Sharia Law as an essential part of their culture.

There is hardly anything “American” in the Somali sections of Minneapolis.

Of course, many Somali immigrants are assimilated into our country and its values. Many learned to speak English very well. Many are now proud Americans. But many also learned how to work the system. Some leaders of the Minneapolis Somali community spoke English well enough to defraud taxpayers out of $40 million in a massive Federal Child Nutrition Program scam. A fake charity called Feeding Our Future fed those tens of millions of dollars into the Somali crooks’ pockets but did little to feed hungry kids.

But back to Ms. Vera. When we send a rookie officer onto the streets with 15 rounds of high-power hollow point .40 S&W ammunition in her Glock model 22, I’ll take an officer fully assimilated into the American culture over one isolated in a group that imports its native Sharia law for disputes within their community.

Ms. Vera’s hiring as a police officer raises a fundamental question. If she is so dedicated to protecting a major American city, why hasn’t Ms. Vera become a U.S. citizen? She’s lived here for 19 years and could have taken the oath of citizenship five years ago as soon as she turned 18.

All of Tim Walz’s sycophants running Minneapolis and its police department assure us she is dedicated to her new work. I hope so. After swearing in Ms. Vera, Mayor Jacob Frey said he saw “Hope in the room.”

I think the question of why she didn’t become an American citizen and pledge her loyalty to this country rather than Somalia raises serious questions and overrides all the “hope” in any room.

