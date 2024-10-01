Madame Vice President, we are at war

Vice president and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has set an impressive bar for word salad. But in one recent, exceptional statement, she was crystal-clear in her ignorance:

Vice President Kamala Harris declared on a debate stage in Philadelphia that “as of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century.”

In addition to ignoring U.S. troops offshore serving in combat situations, she and her MSM cheering squad have overlooked the most direct threat from a nation-state on American soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor. But finally, the truth will out.

Even NBC and many other mainstream domestic and international news organizations have now reported on the state of Iran having an ongoing attempt to try and kill our former president and commander-in-chief, Donald Trump.

Top U.S. intelligence officials briefed former President Donald Trump on Tuesday about threats from Iran to assassinate him, a Trump campaign spokesperson said. “President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Iran is now trying to make a direct attack on U.S. soil. Such a move transcends state-sponsored terrorism: Iran has crossed a threshold and is committing an act of war.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) got it right:

“I think this is an act of war against the American people,” Graham said. “It’s a hostile act. The Iranians have hacked into President Trump’s campaign account [and] his legal team’s account, sharing the information with the American media to undermine our election.”

Meanwhile, candidate Harris, in her political hackery and quest for power, is simply denying the threat, and President Biden is nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Donald J. Trump, who has already taken a bullet defending democracy and is undaunted and unafraid to continue his campaign throughout America, has put his marker down and stated that the entire U.S. military is watching and waiting. All hope this is true, even for this administration.

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero “NO” Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!

In this nasty, vicious, often over-the-top hot-house-rhetoric election cycle, I take advice from my late Catholic mother and remember to light a candle for the safety of all parties who are on the ballot and exposed to great mortal danger.

Finally, it is now looking as though the polls are beginning to break in Donald Trump’s favor, so he may again be our president and commander-in-chief.

If so blessed, he can then ask those currently serving, who are sworn to support and defend our Constitution, and more directly protect his life, what they have been doing during this time of great peril. It will be time for a reckoning.

Image: Chickenonline via Pixabay, Pixabay License.