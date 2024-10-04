Looking for moderators who want to moderate

Two debates and one conclusion. We have too many moderators who want to save the world from Trump. Furthermore, too many moderators obsessed with climate change, January 6th, and abortion.

By now, it should be clear to the GOP that too many of the current crop of debate moderators spend too much talking to each other rather than listening to the people who live in the U.S. Or they people who keep turning off their programs.

I love this advice from Ed Morrissey:

In fact, with one exception this cycle, media "moderators" turn out to be partisan advocates itching to debate rather than moderate. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash deserve credit for managing to restrain themselves from the "fact checking" exercise in the first presidential debate, but David Muir, Linsey Davis, Norah O'Donnell, and Margaret Brennan thought they belonged on the stage more than the two nominees. Their preening, partisan, and perjurious interventions all ran in the same direction -- to derail your candidate and protect your opponents. The most recent debate had rules set against that as a condition of the agreement, which CBS News ignored. And then when your candidate called them out for their perfidy and attempted to correct the record, CBS cut their mics and Brennan smirked about it on camera. When they didn't bald-facedly call your candidates liars while ignoring falsehoods from your opponents, they framed the follow-ups to push Republican candidates away from a direct response during their rebuttal time, while simply allowing the Democrats to directly rebut what your candidates had argued. Brennan and O'Donnell did that all night long on Tuesday. We don't call this industry the Protection Racket Media for nothing, after all.

Unlike major league sports where referees and umpires are analyzed for accuracy every year, the media operates in their world without accountability. I guarantee you that no one at CBS will remind Margaret Brennan that she was violating the rules fact checking Vance.

So why play ball with umpires who are in the tank for the other team? Why have moderators who write questions to give the Democrats the edge? It makes no sense and the time has arrived to pull the plug.

First, stop letting one network do presidential debates.

Second, invite reporters, print and electronic, without a partisan reputation. For example, Major Garrett of CBS, Bret Beier of FOX, et al.

From now on, the GOP should dictate the rules and let the chip fall where they may.

The days of partisan moderators is over.

