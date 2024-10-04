Donald Trump’s Douglas MacArthur moment?

It’s usually the criminal, not the intended target of an assassination and gunshot victim, who returns to the scene of the crime. Yet, Donald Trump is doing just that this Saturday. And contrary to what the Media Propaganda Machine might have you believe; I’m not referring to the U.S. Capital and January 6th.

The actual crime scene is Butler County, Pennsylvania, and the Butler County Farm Show grounds, where on July 13, an assassin’s bullet cut short Trump’s campaign rally, and more horrifically, came very close to cutting short Donald Trump’s life.

Having survived to campaign another day, Trump told the crowd at a September 29 rally in Erie, PA, that he is returning to the Butler County Farm Show grounds on Saturday, October 5, to finish his talk. “I think I’ll start the speech by saying, ‘As I was saying,’” said Trump, jokingly.

Quoting Mike Kelly, Republican State Rep. including for Butler County, the left-leaning Pittsburgh Post-Gazette details how Kelly is helping to oversee security preparations for Saturday’s rally, including on the adjacent American Glass Research International Inc, (AGR), property, on whose building’s roof the attempted assassin fired on Trump. “[C]hecking it out, helping to see where the perimeter is… The AGR property will be totally roped off, nobody allowed on there,” the congressman said. “We’ll make sure it’s safe.”

While Trump, and Kelly, and many PA Republicans are excited to pick up the Butler County rally where it left off, others are not so eager.

The Post-Gazette quotes “Jen Golbeck, a University of Maryland professor who has been monitoring pro-Trump social media and online message boards,” as being, “a little concerned,” about the rally because she fears, “There’s this whole white male power fantasy… There’s this itch for violence… I think they would be thrilled to have the opportunity and justification (in their own minds, at least) to act on it.”

For Trump, Saturday’s rally may be a sort of Gen. Douglas MacArthur “I have returned,” moment. Of course, returning to the White House in January will be Trump’s true MacArthur moment. However, he likely hopes the moment to be a testament to his courage, and of his resilience in the face of continued threat of violence and prosecution by his opponents. More importantly, he likely sees it as a great opportunity to rally the Pennsylvania vote in what has become for this must-win swing state, a neck-and-neck race.

The real test will have to wait for November 5, election day, to see if returning to the scene of the crime pays off for Trump with a win in PA.

For others like Jen Golbeck, we’re left to wonder, who really are the ones harboring a violent fantasy? Who are the ones "itch[ing] for violence," and who "would be thrilled to have the opportunity and justification (in their own minds, at least), to act on it”?

Image: Naval History and Heritage Command