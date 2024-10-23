Kamala held a ‘Trump is Hitler’ press conference

Yesterday, The Atlantic published a vile essay accusing Trump of dreaming of being the new Hitler, as well as claiming that he grossly insulted a murdered Army private. Both claims are manifestly untrue, but that didn’t stop Kamala Harris from calling a press conference today for the sole purpose of telling America that Trump is Hitler and must be stopped.

You can see the essay here, but I don’t recommend giving it any clicks. The author is Jeffrey Goldberg, the same person who came out with the repeatedly debunked lie, based upon anonymous sources, that Trump called dead soldiers “suckers and losers.”

In his latest attack, Goldberg opens by alleging that Trump offered to help pay for the costs of the funeral for Private Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered in 2020. When the Secretary of the Army concluded months later that Fort Hood’s leadership was at fault and relieved or suspended several officers, “a person close to Trump at the time” contended that Trump was “agitated.”

During a subsequent meeting, “two people present” now say that Trump asked if he’d been billed for Guillén’s funeral and was told that he had been billed $60,000. According to these unnamed sources, Trump yelled, “It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f**king Mexican!” He demanded that his team leave the bill unpaid and, according to yet another unnamed witness, complained, “F**king people, trying to rip me off.” The family attorney, claims Goldberg, told him that Trump did, in fact, refuse to pay the bill.

Goldberg acknowledges that Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s sister, wrote a statement praising Trump and his support but implies that it came from the pen of Alex Pfeiffer, a Trump spokesperson, although he admits that “Pfeiffer told me that he did not write that statement, and emailed me a series of denials.”

Goldberg quotes Pfeiffer, who said, “President Donald Trump never said that. This is an outrageous lie from The Atlantic two weeks before the election.” Goldberg also acknowledges that both Kash Patel and a spokesman for Mark Meadows said that Trump never said such things or refused to pay for the funeral.

Finally, Goldberg acknowledges that Pfeiffer said that Trump’s actual statement was that if the government did not pay funeral costs, he would help out. This is vastly different from how Goldberg opened the essay, implying that Trump promised to pay the costs.

Notably, Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s sister, has strongly rebutted Goldberg’s narrative and stated that she is a Trump voter:

I don't appreciate how you are exploiting my sister's death for politics- hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today. — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) October 22, 2024

Even more notably, so did the Guillén family attorney, Natalie Khawam, whom Goldberg frequently cited as a source for his narrative:

After having dealt with hundreds of reporters in my legal career, this is unfortunately the first time I have to go on record and call out Jeffrey Goldberg@the Atlantic: not only did he misrepresent our conversation but he outright LIED in HIS sensational story.

— Attorney Natalie Khawam (@WhistleblowerLF) October 22, 2024

Goldberg’s disgusting, dishonest narrative (which is the leftist fantasy of how conservatives think) was just the lead-up to Goldberg’s real point, which is that Trump is Hitler. According to unnamed “Former generals who have worked for Trump,” all he cares about is total obedience.

According to yet more anonymous sources (“two people who heard him say this”), during a private conversation, Trump stated, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.” Goldberg acknowledges parenthetically that Pfeiffer denies this, too, but ignores the denial. Other unnamed former officials assure Goldberg that, yes, Trump loves the Hitlerian style of running a military.

The only two people willing to go on the record with Goldberg were Retired General Barry McCaffrey and John Kelly, Trump’s one-time chief of staff.

McCaffrey is an MSNBC talking head who worked in the Clinton White House and was known for his bizarre statements and self-dealing. McCaffrey has never worked with Trump but, in his dotage, he is defined entirely by his fanatic hatred for Trump. In 2019, he was already calling Trump “Mussolini.”

As for Kelly, his reliability is suspect. He’s been called a liar in the past and deeply resents Trump. Kayleigh McEnany has also cried foul about Kelly’s claims.

In summary, Goldberg relies on alleged anonymous sources (and I say “alleged” because we really don’t know if they exist), fanatic Democrat activists, and a single disgruntled employee. He completely discounts people willing to go on the record to deny what those sources said to create a narrative that Trump is Hitler when it comes to America’s military. It’s a shoddy, disgusting hit piece by an increasingly desperate political activist.

It's also worth noting here that The Atlantic’s owner, Laurene Powell-Jobs, who’s rich only because she married well, is a close friend of and major donor to Kamala Harris—so much so that the New York Times says that Powell-Jobs is the person “behind Kamala Harris’s rise,” as both a friend and campaign financier.

So, what does Kamala do? She convenes a press conference to broadcast the Goldberg narrative:

Vice President Harris: "It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler...this is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best." — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2024

I’ve embedded the text of Kamala’s statement at the end of this post so that you don’t have to listen to her nasal, flat, angry voice repeating those toxic lies (unless you’re a glutton for punishment, of course). In sum, she repeated the lies and made it completely explicit that Trump is Hitler, right down to wanting to kill the Jews.

Yes, it’s a desperation move before the election, but it is also a warning for what the Biden administration may do after the election. If Trump is, indeed, Hitler, it is incumbent upon the American president to take him out before he enters office—and to use the American military to do so before Trump can turn that same military into an American Wehrmacht.

Remember: Leftists always project. They are doing or will do what they claim Republicans are plotting to do.

So, yesterday, we learned that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired 4-star General, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had. Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution. He wants a military that is loyal to him. He wants a military who will be loyal to him person. One that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States. In just the past week, Donald Trump has repeatedly called his fellow Americans the enemy from within and even said that he would use the United States military. To go after American citizens and...let’s be clear about who he considers to be the enemy from within: Anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him would qualify in his mind as the enemy within, like judges, like journalists, like nonpartisan election officials. It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of 6,000,000 Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans. All of this is further evidence for the American people of who Donald Trump really is. This is a window into who Donald Trump really is, from the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the situation room. And it is clear from John Kelly’s words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, “certainly falls into the general definition of fascists.” Who, in fact, vowed to be a dictator on day one and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vendettas. Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions. Those who once tried to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses would no longer be there and no longer be there to rein him in. So, the bottom line is this. We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be what do the American people want? Thank you.

Image: X screen grab.