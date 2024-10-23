Lawfare: Aurora officials cook up selective code violations for apartment manager who sought help on Venezuelan gang takeovers

As if getting one's managed properties taken over by a foreign gang weren't bad enough, and then upon asking for help, watching the city look away, now the property managers of the Aurora, Colorado apartments are getting hit with selectively enforced code violations related to the gang's activity on their property. The CZB Management company, which put out this up-close-and-personal look at gang takeovers of their properties a couple weeks ago, now has put this string of tweets out:

When gangs and illegal tenants began taking over our properties in Aurora, CO, we repeatedly asked the authorities for help. Instead of supporting us, they turned against us. One tactic they used was hitting us with constant code violations, which we’ll now explain.🧵 pic.twitter.com/WqhnHt5ocT — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 22, 2024

It's astonishing, really. Gangs take over and make a mess, the city does nothing, and they get the bill for cleanup. This is like billing a mugging victim for leaving blood on the sidewalk.

The company specifically mentions that it's being hit with code enforcement violations over all the untagged cars parked around their premises. They know that that is the result of illegal activity, like gang members do -- steal a car, rip off its plates, drive it around until you crash it.

They already know the authorities will do nothing, so they do it a lot -- as the survey of the vicinity indicated. But only they get the code enforcement bills, so far as they can tell.

That's the direct result of the city refusing to clean up the gang takeover of their apartments. The same has got to be true of all the weeds and litter they were cited for.

Their representative was beaten up by illegal alien gang members and forced to move away from his residence after menacing threats came through on his cell phone. Does the city really think that this guy can so much as enter the property area safely to clean up the illegals' trash and weeds?

Doesn't seem reasonable.

The irony must be incredible to the company -- seeing the city move like busy beavers on code enforcement violations, yet do nothing about an actual expropriation of the property by a foreign gang. If I were that company, I'd ask them to send the code enforcement bills to the gangs who've taken the properties and see how far they get.

They do seem to think this is political retaliation for complaining about the gangs, whom they reported were taking all the rents, chasing out legitimate tenants, and introducing squatters with illegal activities to the units.

They don't say so, but it also could be the effect of this gang buying off city officials, or paying them to harasss the company and eventually to take the property. The CBZ employee who was assaulted by the gang was assaulted because he refused a bribe of $500 to look the other way. How many city officials harassing this company now took the $500?

With being a possibility, maybe other political players need to get involved with oversight of this sorry effort to smear the company as a slumlord. Perhaps Congress can investigate.

For now, they have Twitter to make their grievances known and expose this sleazy political behavior. Nobody should have to pay this kind of price for Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris's outrageous policy of open borders. This isn't their problem, it's the city's problem. The city just won't admit it. They just want to blame the victim.

Image: Twitter screen shot