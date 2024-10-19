Israel takes action, and Biden is beside himself

Well, it looks as though President Joe Biden has found something new to wring his hands about: Israel dared to take out Hamas mastermind Yahya Sinwar. Yes, the same Sinwar who orchestrated the heinous massacre on October 7 that left countless Israelis dead and sparked global outrage. You’d think Biden would be celebrating the removal of such a dangerous figure. But no, our fearless leader has instead taken this opportunity to freak out and demand a ceasefire from Israel.

What exactly is Biden afraid of? That Prime Minister Netanyahu might actually go ahead and eliminate Sinwar’s top lieutenant next? Or maybe the number-three guy? Heaven forbid the IDF takes out ten more Hamas leaders who are actively plotting the next atrocity. Apparently, taking down terrorists before they can do more harm is just a step too far for this administration.

The idea that a ceasefire is somehow the solution here is almost as ridiculous as Biden’s Afghan withdrawal fiasco. In fact, there’s a striking similarity between the two: a hasty retreat in the face of a serious threat. The Afghan pullout left chaos in its wake, and now Biden’s ceasefire demands threaten to do the same. Who knew that stopping Israel from defending itself would be the newest priority on the White House’s agenda?

For every Hamas leader who is eliminated, there is a real chance that thousands of innocent lives could be spared from future attacks. But hey, why let practical solutions and self-defense get in the way of appeasement, right? Maybe Biden is more comfortable with deals that swap terrorists for hostages or providing “humanitarian” aid that somehow never ends up helping anyone except the bad guys.

So, while the rest of the civilized world breathes a sigh of relief every time Israel neutralizes a terrorist threat, Biden’s over here worrying that things are escalating. Is he afraid of losing his Nobel Peace Prize bid or just trying to win a medal in the appeasement Olympics? Who knows what’s going through his head — or what he’s smoking, for that matter.

But one thing’s for sure: asking for a ceasefire now is like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound. It’s the kind of logic that makes sense only in a White House that’s become all too comfortable with doing nothing and calling it diplomacy.

Image: The White House via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 US.