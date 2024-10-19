All that Biden-Harris spending on student loan forgiveness and illegals brings us a near-record $1.8 trillion deficit

The Biden-Harris administration's Treasury Department just posted a near-record U.S. government deficit at $1.833 trillion for 2024, rising 8% over the year earlier.

Whoa.

It's the third-largest deficit in U.S. history. Is it due to war, or some catastrophe beyond normal control? Not at all. This deficit is due to policies, or rather executive fiats and illegal administrative frauds, in great part, from the Biden/Harris administration.

From CNBC:

The U.S. budget deficit grew to $1.833 trillion for fiscal 2024, the highest outside of the COVID era, as interest on the federal debt exceeded $1 trillion for the first time and spending grew for the Social Security retirement program, health care and the military, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The deficit for the year ended Sept. 30 was up 8%, or $138 billion, from the $1.695 trillion recorded in fiscal 2023. It was the third-largest federal deficit in U.S. history, after the pandemic relief-driven deficits of $3.132 trillion in fiscal 2020 and $2.772 trillion in fiscal 2021. The fiscal 2023 deficit had been reduced by the reversal of $330 billion of costs associated with President Joe Biden’s student loan program after it was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. It would have topped $2 trillion without this anomaly.

Regarding CNBC’s reporting the positive deficit reversal of $330 billion in Biden’s student loans giveaways, it should be noted that, with the Supreme Court ruling treated as a setaside, Biden Inc. is still continually and in defiance of the U.S. Consitution — a signature effort -- working his executive run-arounds and forgiving the student loans, piece by piece.

The Biden/Harris Department of Education announced jubilantly this week, in more election interference, that the student loan ‘forgiveness’ is still very much on — and to hell with the U.S. Supreme Court:

Biden-Harris Administration Approves Additional $4.5 Billion in Student Debt Relief for 60,000 Public Service Workers, Bringing Total to Over 1 Million Public Servants Latest relief under Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program brings total loan forgiveness approved by the Administration to over $175 billion for more than 4.8 million Americans

In a related unhinged 2024 deficit matter -- not taken up by CNBC -- there's the effect of illegal immigration on Medicaid fraud and the financial consequences for us of that, once again, courtesy of Biden/Harris Inc. and on the 2024 deficit blowout:

In an opinion piece published Thursday by Fox News, Hayden Dublois of the Foundation for Government Accountability denounced both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for issuing “surely the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history.

Dublois, who serves as FGA’s Data and Analytics Director, cited the Biden-Harris administration’s expansion of Medicaid benefits to illegal aliens.

“The Biden-Harris White House is shattering a system that was already cracking,” Dublois wrote of the social welfare program.

Based on information obtained from nine states, the data analyst reported that between 2019 and 2023 the number of illegal aliens on Medicaid increased by 500 percent, and that today, in all likelihood, 100,000 or more illegal aliens nationwide collect Medicaid benefits at a total annual cost to taxpayers of $1 billion.

Unfortunately, Dublois predicted that “the worst is yet to come.”

The administrative state ‘under’ Biden/Harris is taking care of our burgeoning deficit future, as well, via illegal immigration Medicaid fraud:

When Medicaid applicants lack documentation proving citizenship, they generally receive a 90-day grace period in which to secure said proof. Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services, however, issued a new federal regulation, effective in June, that allows for the perpetual extension of those 90-day grace periods, thereby preventing states from taking ineligible illegal aliens off of Medicaid.

So, what do we do before a way bleaker future arrives? Kick the criminals out. Anything less and we will be busted, irreparably.

Image: Budgetary deficit by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free