If you knew Kamala (like I know Kamala!)

Some Democrats, especially Congressman Colin Allred running against Senator Cruz in Texas, are staying far away from VP Harris. It’s like they are singing that old tune about a girl named Susie: “If you knew Susie like I know Susie…”

Well, let’s look around because a lot of Democrats must know something about Kamala and they don’t like it. Let’s check it out:

Democrats running for the Senate in ‘blue wall’ states that will be critical to determining the outcome of the 2024 election are running away from Vice President Kamala Harris, signaling that they are hoping to win over some of former President Trump’s voters to keep their seats. And Democratic candidates in those states have been careful about criticizing Trump during the high-stakes debates. They have focused on policy and their own records without taking many — or any — shots against the Republican nominee.

Talking about their records without taking shots at the former president? Isn’t that interesting?

Frankly, it shouldn’t be in a place like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin where fracking and free trade are issues. Of course, illegal immigration is an issue everywhere and no one is praising the Biden-Harris record on that subject.

To paraphrase the old Broadway tune, these Democrats want to tell you that if you knew Kamala like they know Kamala, Oh! Oh! what a liberal president she’d be.

