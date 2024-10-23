Kamala Harris vows no religious exemptions to medical personnel for abortions

For Kamala Harris, abortion until the day of birth is her marquee position. She views it as her vote-getter, and she brings it up wherever she goes.

But it's not just that she has a callous disregard for human life.

Now she's gone herself one better, telling a television interviewer that health care professionals will not have any sort of choice in whether they will perform abortions or not.

According to CatholicVote:

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris roiled Christian leaders Tuesday when she took a no-exceptions pro-abortion stance during an interview with NBC in which she announced her opposition to religious exemptions and called abortion a “fundamental freedom.” NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked Harris to name “specific concessions” she would be willing to make in order to convince congressional Republicans to support a pro-abortion bill the now-vice president has repeatedly promised to pursue if elected to the White House in two weeks. In her initial response, Harris did not provide an answer to Jackson’s question, instead opting to attack red states’ pro-life laws, which she called “Trump abortion bans.” The reporter again pressed Harris as to “what concessions would be on the table.” “Religious exemptions, for example, is that something that you would consider with a Republican-controlled Congress?” Jackson asked. Harris replied: “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body.”

Hear that? No religious or conscience-based exemptions for you, you'll abort that baby or else, because abortion has been elevated to a 'fundamental freedom.'

Wow.



Kamala Harris says that she does not believe in any religious exemptions for abortion.pic.twitter.com/oOiJJOi6Ib — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2024

So much for freedom to choose for those whose faith or even conscience commands them to respect human life. They'll abort the baby or lose their license if not go to jail.

I can't imagine what that specter will be like, forcing a doctor or nurse to perform or participate in an abortion, choking the life out of some living human being, chopping it up while it's still screaming, and watching it get sold for spare parts, all for the convenience of some misguided woman or the boyfriend who is emotionally blackmailing her to avoid child care payments. It's an Emhoff world out there with this Kamala stance and we just live in it.

Meanwhile, any Catholic or other religiously oriented hospital (hospitals are a Catholic invention, by the way) that refuses to perform abortions will get itself prosecuted if not shut down.

That'll do wonders for health care in underserved places, but most likely, she'll command a government takeover or a crony takeover in the name of killing human life for convenience and then call it 'freedom.'

And as for Catholics and other Christians who pray outside abortion clinics, don't count on any respect for the First Amendment from her.

And don't think she isn't serious about prosecuting these dissenters for life.

Harris likes to talk about her past prosecutions of big bad guys in her campaign spiel over her open borders policies, but this in fact is what she has prosecuted -- pro-life institutions that refuse to perform abortions, nuns who don't want to pay for abortion, and journalists who expose the evils of the abortion rackets. Those are her big bad guys in her record as California attorney general, so count on her to enforce her abort-'em-or-else mandate. She already has done a lot of it.

And she didn't have time for the Al Smith dinner for Catholic Charities, either. She doesn't like Catholics who adhere to the tenets of their faith.

Most Americans abhor abortion, but based on recent votes, even in places like Ohio, they are in favor of allowing it to go on, with some reasonable exceptions. They draw the line at obvious extremes, such as partial-birth abortion, zero parental notification for abortions to minors, and abortions of clearly viable babies about to be born alive.

Harris, though, has just clearly indicated that she's all for these things, in grotesque policies that are otherwise found only in places like China and North Korea, whose records demonstrate that they have no regard for human life anyway.

For Harris, it's abortion on demand as the law of the land above all other laws and rights and freedoms and throw anyone in jail who abstains.

So much for 'choice' as the lefties like to say. And so much for 'freedom,' as Harris likes to yell at her rallies.

This isn't about freedom, it's about forcing the unwilling into barbaric practices as if what she is talking about is a sacrament. In her religion, it apparently is.

But we still have the First Amendment, guaranteeing freedom of conscience and faith. She seems to be against keeping that, and it would be a good thing if the Trump team could remind voters that she has just stated that that is what she has in mind.

Speaking of 'dangerous' for 'democracy.' Just look at what she's placing above it.

Image: Twitter video screen shot