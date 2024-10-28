Early, mail-in voting is for losers

Early voting, combined with mail-in voting renders Election Day moot. Moreover, when paired with ‘drop-off boxes’ and the Democrats’ “No I.D. needed” scam, the declared result is virtually guaranteed to be controversial. For good reason.

To be valid, elections must be conducted in person on one day -- with paper ballots that are counted the same day, like they are in nearly every other legitimate democracy and republic on earth.

With something like 70% of the votes cast early and by mail-in ballots, it is as if the first three quarters of the Super Bowl were played in the weeks before the ‘actual’ event -- with just the fourth quarter played on Super Bowl Sunday.

And then, of course, whatever the score happens to be at the ‘end’ of the game, the final result wouldn't be announced until days -- or perhaps weeks -- later… after some necessary, completely unbiased and trustworthy behind the scenes analysis to make sure the ‘correct’ outcome is achieved.

Naturally, in true Democrat party fashion, the winner of the game -- and the attendant media -- would then declare this Super Bowl the “most fair and transparent” in history, and the final score to be “the most certain and accurate” in the annals of the game.

Moral of the story? If Americans’ votes are to truly mean something, one side cannot be allowed to set the parameters and make all the rules. If Republicans really wish to compete and win, they cannot sit idly by as their political opponents call the shots -- and the penalties. And, alone, conduct the ‘further reviews.’ The playing field must be leveled if it is to be ‘fair’ and ‘equitable,’ two things that Democrats claim to love. Of course, this is just as preposterous as their claim that they want to ‘save our democracy.’ Democrats don’t give a donkey’s ass about fairness, equity, or democracy. The only thing they care about is power.

And that is why they will do anything to win.

It is up to the rest of us to make certain the playing field is a fair one.

Image: Scott McLeod