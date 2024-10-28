Is it time to vote with our minds rather than our hearts?

From childhood we’re encouraged to follow our hearts. Of course, “hearts” is a euphemism for “emotions.” Society implies that it’s noble to pursue what we crave, and avoid what we loath -- following our emotions rather than objective analysis of facts.

The danger in “following our hearts” is that we make objectivity subservient to emotions -- prioritizing desires over results. “Hearts” over “minds” pushes us to signal our virtue, rather than fret over outcomes.

In Ayn Rand’s novel Atlas Shrugged, John Galt counsels Dagney Taggart, “When your mind is in conflict with your heart, follow your mind.” It’s sound but counterintuitive advice, because it goes against how we’ve been brainwashed conditioned.

Our rational minds are equipped to observe factual reality and objectively analyze how actions will likely affect outcomes. Our hearts (i.e. emotions) lack that cognitive ability. Substituting emotional desires for the laws of reality, rarely provides the desired outcome. Galt’s advice to Taggart is that she avoid becoming a slave to her emotions, as slavery in any form does not lead to happiness.

Counter to Galt’s advice, Democrats encourage voters to follow their hearts -- voting for the high today, while putting off worry about the hangover until tomorrow. Vote for “joy” today and let any resulting misery be tomorrow’s problem.

Why does the party of narratives, slogans, and buzzwords insist that we be guided by our emotions? Because emotions can be manipulated, while facts can’t be. Effective propaganda merely requires a suspension of observation.

Objective reality presents inconvenient truths for the Democrats.

Male/female is not a personal choice.

The laws of science are not decided by consensus.

The laws of economics doom socialism to failure.

Moral relativism inevitably morphs into depravity.

Racism cannot be corrected with racism.

Happiness requires acceptance rather than denial of reality.

Kamala Harris promises fascism while campaigning against it.

That America is so deeply divided, and in a constant state of conflict, is an indication that avoidance of reality has not counteracted its influence over us. Subscribing to personalized “realities” has not created harmony, but rather frustration and hatred. Insisting that truth is malleable has left society disconnected from reality.

This national psychosis has created a crisis that the Democrats are determined to leverage for electoral advantage. They are asking us to choose “joy” today -- in hope of for a future that never arrives -- while surrendering to a tyranny they will never relinquish.

We’ve given the Dems their “feelings” votes for a couple of decades now. We voted to “be the change that we’ve been waiting for.” Then we voted for a “return to normalcy.” Now they’re asking us to vote for “hope and joy.” How has that worked for us? Are we happy with the changes enacted by Obama? Do things seem even remotely normal under Biden? Do Harris’s policies have even the slightest chance of creating widespread joy? Has “following our heart” given us the reality which we longed for, or sacrificed it?

Perhaps the way to true harmony is to work within the constraints of reality, rather than fighting against them. Maybe true happiness and prosperity can be achieved by accepting that

The laws of nature are confirmed by observable facts.

Static morality promotes social order.

Free enterprise enriches everyone.

The only good government, is one incapable of enslaving its citizens.

Donald Trump campaigns on a platform of immigration, economic, and national defense policies. The Kamala Harris’ campaign is 24/7: don’t be a racist, misogynist, or fascist; cast your vote for joy. Donald Trump is asking that we vote for outcomes. Kamala Harris is asking that we vote for desires. As her campaign falters, her emotional pleading is becoming more strident by the day, because reality is an arena in which she can’t win.

Choose wisely -- and objectively -- America.

John Green is a retired engineer and political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He is a contributor to The American Spectator, and the American Free News Network. He can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Tony Webster