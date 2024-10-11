‘Doctor’ Kamala’s prescription for sickle cell anemia: Jail

The Democrats have falsely accused Donald Trump of advising people to inject themselves with bleach to cure COVID-19. Trump actually pointed out that medicinal disinfectants and ultraviolet light both kill the virus, but stipulated that he is not a medical doctor and suggested that medical doctors look into these ideas further.

Medical doctors did, and Trump was clearly on to something. “Ultraviolet light treatments introduced into the tracheas of five critically ill COVID-19 patients appeared to be safe and associated with a reduction in the respiratory load of SARS-CoV-2—the virus responsible for COVID-19—in all but one patient, according to a study conducted by Cedars-Sinai.” That's Cedars-Sinai, a hospital with a national reputation. The inhalation of grain alcohol, the drinking kind that is nontoxic in very small quantities, also has been considered by medical doctors. “The paper aims to determine the potential role of inhaled ethanol to disinfect SARS-CoV-2 PAS, taking into account the dimension of the problem, ethanol efficiency and other beneficial effects on the respiratory tract …” Needless to say, inhalable antiviral agents also follow the model suggested by Trump.

Therefore, even though Donald Trump is not a medical doctor, nor does he claim to be qualified to practice medicine — he said we have to defer to doctors on the issues in question — he proposed two perfectly good ideas that medical doctors have in fact acted on. Remember that, in 2020, there was no vaccine for Covid-19 which, in the absence of effective countermeasures, was ripping people’s lungs and other vital organs to pieces and causing lifetime damage. If insertion of a bronchoscope into somebody’s lungs, a standard medical practice, could deliver a killing dose of ultraviolet light to the virus in question, it was clearly worth trying and doctors apparently did as shown by Cedars-Sinai. “Doctor” Kamala, on the other hand, apparently thinks jail for parents is an appropriate treatment for sickle cell anemia.

Kamala the Quack: Jailing Parents of Black Sickle Cell Anemia Patients

Sickle cell anemia may have actually been a survival response in Africa because the parasite that causes this disease has trouble with misshapen red blood cells. It’s otherwise a very mixed blessing because it conveys no benefits at all where malaria is not present, but it does cause enormous suffering. Donated blood plays an important role in its control and treatment.

Kamala Harris did not actually say that jail cures this disease, but she seems to think it is an appropriate treatment for the parents of Black children who miss school because of it. I first heard this story in a video by Robert Kennedy, who has his own axe to grind, so I fact-checked it, and let’s just say that the Huffington Post is anything but a right-wing or pro-Republican source. Cheree Peoples was arrested because her daughter Shayla missed too many days of school, not because she was a bad student (she finished with a 3.8 GPA) but because sickle cell anemia sent her repeatedly to the hospital.

Shayla frequently missed school because she was in too much pain to leave the house or was hospitalized for long-term care. Her school was aware of these circumstances; it had records on file from the regional children’s hospital explaining that Shayla’s condition would necessitate unpredictable absences and special educational accommodations.

How did Kamala Harris help this black child who was struggling to get an education, and doing so successfully, despite the challenge of sickle cell anemia? She arrested her mother, paraded her through the streets in handcuffs, and forced her to spend years fighting junk criminal charges that were eventually dismissed. Cheree Peoples also lost her home as a result, as reported by RFK.

Let us not forget either Harris’s record of withholding exculpatory evidence, to the detriment of countless people. All of this reflects squarely on Harris’s fitness for any position of responsibility.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.