Down in Southern Mexico, there are lots of people following the U.S. elections. They are "la caravana" in waiting or the people deciding when they go north. This is the story:

This town near the border of Guatemala holds a migrant time bomb ready to go off just after the US presidential election. The fuse was lit in December 2023, when the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration sent senior lieutenants to Mexico to work out the details of what remains a highly mysterious grand diplomatic bargain. Worried about what the optics of the southern border would do to their re-election chances -- though not the migrant crisis itself -- the White House wanted to stop the pictures of crowds of people gathered at the wall. The deal was to have Mexico deploy 32,500 troops to the US border to round up untold thousands of intending border crossers from the northern precincts and force-ship them -- “internal deportation” by planes and buses -- thousands of miles to Mexico’s southern provinces and entrap them in cities like Tapachula in Chiapas state behind militarized roadblocks. Mexico closed off most of its freight trains to migrant free riders, bulldozed northern camps, and patrolled relentlessly for more deportee targets. Meanwhile, the administration increased “parole” programs that flew migrants directly from countries like Venezuela, thus avoiding the border entirely.

Worried about optics? I guess you would be if you are presidential candidate trying to explain the disaster on the border.

What do we do? How does the Biden administration handle this? My guess is that this caravan will start to move north if Trump wins to try to sneak in before January 20th.

Let's hope that the next president, hopefully Trump, will sit down with "la presidenta" in Mexico and rewrite the rules. We can start by making it clear that these caravans will not cross the border and demand that Mexico do its part. I'm not sure if "la presidenta" will have the ability to stop these caravans because there lots of criminal elements moving these people. No matter what, we need to change the rules of the game and stop this madness or human trafficking.

Image: DHS/Gary Stockbridge