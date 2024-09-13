« Wall Street Journal joins ABC on Kamala’s campaign staff
September 13, 2024

When Trump makes you cry

By Dawn Merrill

A new video circulating on X is causing a massive confluence of dust and onions.  Happy 8th birthday, Liam! 

Can anyone, anywhere, show an example of such sympathy, empathy, and simply pure kindness coming from the Harris camp? 

Dust and onions.  Each can make us tear up, but sometimes, together, they can make us utterly...happy! 

No.  No one can.  Because Harris-Walz would rather abort Liam for his disabilities, were they known before birth.  Or after birth.  They would see that beautiful little boy as a liability rather than as an asset, before even giving him the opportunity to be a member of society. 

Unspoken by the media, Donald J. Trump has always had a philanthropic side.  He has donated his time, money, and expertise in so many generous and good actions, without asking for or receiving credit, that it is mind-blowing.  He is a great man. 

Remember that as you navigate the landscape of dust and onions, courtesy of the Liam and Trump families, and vote accordingly. 

Image via Raw Pixel.

