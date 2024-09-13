When Trump makes you cry

A new video circulating on X is causing a massive confluence of dust and onions. Happy 8th birthday, Liam!

Meet Liam.



A New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.



Who got a very special 8th birthday letter from a very special person.



This is the side of Trump the media WILL NEVER show you. pic.twitter.com/5NvwbyXyVk — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 12, 2024

Can anyone, anywhere, show an example of such sympathy, empathy, and simply pure kindness coming from the Harris camp?

Dust and onions. Each can make us tear up, but sometimes, together, they can make us utterly...happy!

No. No one can. Because Harris-Walz would rather abort Liam for his disabilities, were they known before birth. Or after birth. They would see that beautiful little boy as a liability rather than as an asset, before even giving him the opportunity to be a member of society.

Unspoken by the media, Donald J. Trump has always had a philanthropic side. He has donated his time, money, and expertise in so many generous and good actions, without asking for or receiving credit, that it is mind-blowing. He is a great man.

Remember that as you navigate the landscape of dust and onions, courtesy of the Liam and Trump families, and vote accordingly.

