There’s allegedly an affidavit claiming ABC gave Kamala the questions before the debate

One of the things that was obvious during the debate was that Kamala came in with a lot of memorized material. Those who like her were impressed by how well-prepared she was. Those who don’t like her noted that she had to memorize everything because she is incapable of answering substantive questions on the fly—and that her memorized answers were platitudes, canned phrases, and blatant lies. What didn’t occur to those of us who dislike Kamala was that the memorized lines invariably went right to the heart of the questions. Weird, huh?

That perfect alignment of prepared material and questions could, of course, have come about because it was fairly obvious what the moderators would ask. After all, we knew that they would frame the questions to support Kamala and hurt Trump. However, we believed that, after the scandal of Donna Brazile giving Hillary the debate questions in 2016, there was no way that the Democrats would try that cheat again.

It turns out that we might have been a bit naïve.

An X poster named “Black Insurrectionist” (aka @DocNetyoutube) claims to possess an affidavit from an ABC employee exposing ABC for having given Kamala the questions in advance and promising her that the moderators would never attack her but, instead, that they would only attack Trump:

I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.

In a later exchange, Black Insurrectionist implied that the same whistleblower wrote that Kamala’s campaign actually helped draft the questions:

bingo. You will see. — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 12, 2024

As of now, we have only a promise. However, given the moderators’ disgraceful behavior, the Democrats’ past practice of cheating in debates, and Kamala’s surprisingly on-point debate preparation, it’s not unreasonable to believe that Black Insurrectionist will make good on his promise.

Please keep in mind, however, that for now, there is no news here. There is simply a claim that there will be news. I sincerely hope that this isn’t an empty promise because it is so on brand for the media, the Democrats, and Kamala herself.

