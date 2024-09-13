Wall Street Journal joins ABC on Kamala’s campaign staff

A scathing report comes out on the exit from Afghanistan, and the WSJ dutifully comes out in its written edition with the following:

GOP tries to tie Harris to Afghanistan

Now, why would Republicans try to tie her to the disastrous and deadly withdrawal in Afghanistan? Could it be that she said she was the last person in the room and agreed with Biden’s decision? Could it be that they have continuously bragged about how great the withdrawal was?

The question should be, why are the media trying to work so hard to hide Kamala’s involvement in such a disaster?

Here is one bullet point from the article:

Vice President had minor role on talks in U.S withdrawal that turned deadly. Limited involvement: The reality of Harris’s limited involvement complicates both her pitch for the Presidency and the Republicans effort to saddle her with what followed the withdrawal decision, the killing of thirteen American service members in the final days of the war, the Taliban’s return and the devastating humanitarian crisis.

Heaven forbid those dastardly Republicans try to saddle her with any involvement in such a disastrous decision that she bragged that she was very involved with. The voters must be told that she wasn’t responsible. Otherwise, they might think she shouldn’t be president.

Of course, after the devastating report came out, Kamala blamed Trump for the disaster. You see, nothing is ever Biden’s or Harris’s fault.

Most of the media also don’t care that Kamala has never met the families of those who died or that she has never said their names as they say how much she cares about the military.

But they did seek to destroy Trump because he went to Arlington with the families and, at the request of the families, had some photos taken. They have lied for years about how uncaring Trump is, and they can’t stand for voters to see the truth.

The media are also working hard to say Kamala has nothing to do with the disaster at the border. They act as though Biden never put her in charge at the border. They act as though Biden didn’t sign a massive number of executive orders that opened the border. They act as though Kamala never said the border should be decriminalized, that she wanted to defund ICE, that she supports sanctuary cities, that she was against the wall, and that she wanted to pay for health care for illegals including transgender surgery.

The media and other Democrats care little about:

Hundreds of thousands of children who have disappeared.

Venezuelan gangs wielding guns taking over apartments in Aurora, CO.

15,000 Haitians overrunning Springfield, OH.

People who are raped or killed by illegals.

The media along with other Democrats also lie that babies aren’t aborted up to birth and that they refuse to provide health care to fully developed babies born in botched abortions. There is nothing more despicable than people who pretend they care about babies and then treat some newborn babies as if they have no more rights than a piece of dirt.

And of course Biden and Harris have no involvement in causing inflation, but somehow we are told that their policies have reduced inflation.

Basically, the media will seek to hide the truth about unpopular Democrat policies and results while seeking to destroy Republicans no matter how much they have to lie. Voters can’t be allowed to see the truth.

And while they continually intentionally spread misinformation to interfere in elections, they act worried about Russia spreading misinformation, and they pretend Russia is for Trump.

Image via Pxhere.