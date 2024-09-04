Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment buildings in multiple American cities

Armed Venezuelan gangs have recently taken over apartment complexes in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado. Even more recently, 32 Venezuelan migrants attempted to annex an apartment complex in Chicago, Illinois. Libs of Tik Tok shared the disturbing 911 call pertaining to that assault on X.

Not so long ago, it was our criminals, in the form of BLM, Antifa, and assorted other degenerates that were terrorizing our cities. But, whether our violent thugs or illegal immigrants, there is one constant: Democrat policies allow for this to happen…indeed encourage it.

Truth be told (and I’m risking censorship or worse by the international Marxist elites here), it is the crazy Marxist policies of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that are responsible, in part, for the Venezuelan gangs coming to the United States in the first place. You see, there is nothing left to plunder in Maduro’s Venezuela.

Yet, the insane policies of Democrat governors like Colorado’s Jared Polis and Illinois’s J.B. Pritzker are most to blame. And don’t forget California’s Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, New York’s Kathy Hochul, and Minnesota’s inimitable Tampon Timmy Walz, among others. The latter of whom is now Kamala Harris’s Vice-Presidential nominee. (And whose wife said she left her windows open when the 2020 Minneapolis riots went unquelled by her husband…so she could smell the city burning.)

These Venezuelan gangs should be opposed by twice as many armed American citizens. Or more.

Illegals don’t need a “Sanctuary City.” That is an oxymoron in any case. Nor do transgenders, bisexuals, the polyamorous, fanatical abortionists, climate change alarmists, or any other radically progressive group.

What is truly needed is a Sanctuary City for traditional, conservative Americans, patriots, and devout Christians.

And for those of us who publicly stick up for them.

Image from X.