Armed with heavy firepower, Venezuelan gang of illegals seizes control of entire apartment complex in Aurora, CO

Is Aurora, Colorado home to our first official “no-go” zone?

Disturbing new footage from Aurora, Colorado reveals that an illegal immigrant gang has completely seized control of an entire apartment complex.



Seeing as these men are reportedly from the socialist Venezuela, Tim Walz might just consider this “neighborly” behavior—but the American neighbors are fleeing as quickly as possible. Per a report from a local Colorado news outlet:

The video was shot in the building where Cindy and Edward Romero lived until Wednesday. FOX31 caught up with them as they loaded up their stuff and moved out. ‘It’s been a nightmare and I can’t wait to get out of here,’ former resident Cindy Romero said. … The Romeros say the trouble started when a large number of migrants began moving in.

The footage above was taken at The Edge at Lowry apartments, “which became a reported crime hotspot” after… the Biden-Harris machine opened the floodgates and doled out our tax dollars to the NGOs, states, and local municipalities “resettling” the “newcomers” into American communities. In fact, Alejandro Mayorkas just announced that they’d be handing out another $380 million to these same entities. From a Breitbart report yesterday:

[M]ore than $380 million worth of Shelter and Services Program (SSP) grants will go to local and state governments, as well as NGOs, ‘that are providing critical support such as food, shelter, clothing, acute medical care, and transportation’ to migrants ‘recently released from DHS custody and awaiting their immigration court proceedings.’

This spending comes after Biden-Harris funneled $780 million just last year, and just through two channels (SSP and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program). How much spending is going on elsewhere? (Hint: It’s in the hundreds of billions.) Remember what Representative Jodey Arrington revealed earlier this year? From a Budget Committee press release:

‘The greatest national security threat to the American people is posed by these open borders. The social cost has consistently been well in front of the American people. But I don’t think we’ve talked enough about the financial burden to taxpayers and the fiscal impact. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has done a great job. Studies suggest this [illegal migrant] cost is upwards of $400 billion, but their cost estimate is $150 billion. The lion’s share of that cost is borne by state and local governments. State and local governments can't borrow or print money like the federal government, so they have to balance their budgets by either absorbing this cost through raising taxes or they have to cut services to their citizens.’

On another note, Colorado has some of the strictest and most infringing gun laws in the nation, so I have to wonder how these men, who are obviously unable to legally purchase firearms considering their status, are armed with such heavy firepower? Wait, does preventing peacefully-minded and law-abiding citizens from fully exercising their right to self-defense fail to prevent criminals from obtaining and using guns for terror? Weird.

Now, the formerly sleepy and safe Denver suburb of Aurora has already been in the news this year for migrant crime: In June I wrote an essay on a video that had gone viral, showing three purported (illegal) Venezuelans, one of whom was posing as an Amazon delivery driver, breaking into a home and hurting the mother and her children inside during the robbery.

Recall what Aurora’s mayor said earlier this year though:

We value our immigrant communities greatly and have strong working relationships with each of them. For many years, we have expressed unwavering support for immigration through established immigration channels. We have also maximized our existing resources as efficiently as possible to align with the city’s unique Immigrant and Refugee Integration Plan.

In that context, consider a quote from Aristotle:

It is ... a habit of tyrants to prefer the company of aliens to that of citizens at table and in society; citizens they feel, are enemies, but aliens will offer no opposition.

Progressivism? More like tyranny.

