Trump was almost the victim of a second assassination attempt

It’s not quite clear yet what happened at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, but it seems certain now that someone with a rifle got way too near Donald Trump. Trump is safe, but this whole thing is deeply disturbing, considering that it’s been only two months since Trump avoided being assassinated thanks only to a head tilt and a hairsbreadth. Moreover, the same Democrats who’ve cultivated anti-Trump hysteria are alternatively dismissively, celebratory, or, at MSNBC, blaming Trump.

The initial report was that a shot was fired where Trump was playing golf.

The next report was a “never mind” one saying that there was some gang violence (as if there would be in West Palm Beach), with the combatants getting out of hand.

The current—seemingly accurate—report (as of 1730 EST) is that there was a man near the golf course with a rifle aimed at Trump; that the Secret Service (this time) got off a shot first, causing the man to flee; that the West Palm Beach sheriff’s office caught the man; and that it’s considered as an assassination attempt:

Donald Trump has survived a second assassination attempt after a gunman was spotted with an assault rifle near the former president’s golf course on Sunday. A Secret Service agent opened fire on the man as Trump played golf at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach — causing him to flee. The man, who is in his 50s, was taken into custody by the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on I-95. Law enforcement sources told The Post the suspect is a white man in his 50s who is believed to be from Hawaii. An assault rifle was recovered at the scene, which was earlier reported to be an AK-47. The suspect had a GoPro camera on him at the time of his arrest, leading authorities to investigate whether he was intending to record himself committing the shooting, sources said. The Secret Service said they have yet to determine a motive, but sources tell The Post the suspect made frequent pro-Ukraine and pro-Taiwan posts on social media.

“The Secret Service said they have yet to determine a motive...”

Well, let me help them. You can look for something very precise (e.g., Israel, LGBTQ+, Islam, race, Ukraine, China, etc.), or you can look for a slightly bigger picture. The bigger picture is that ever since 2015, when Trump descended that golden escalator, the Democrat establishment (the political class, the media, the government bureaucracy, the entertainment industry) has been demonizing him relentlessly.

Americans are told over and over that Trump is a Nazi. Indeed, just yesterday, the New York Times, the Democrat party’s “paper of record,” made that charge against Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance.

The @nytimes has now stooped to essentially calling @JDVance a Nazi. Truly vile stuff from the supposed paper of record - If they had any ethics at all they would retract this and apologize. pic.twitter.com/nEp1HQpwRs — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 14, 2024

It's not just the references to Nazi-esque Aryan purity and a Fatherland; it’s also that sinister picture. Moreover, the clear implication is that if Vance is a Nazi so is Trump.

Democrats have never stopped the drumbeat that Trump is uniquely evil. If someone is uniquely evil, it’s virtuous to ignore constitutional norms—especially when half of Americans are so evil that they’d vote for this person—and just go for the kill. This is the environment the Democrats have created in America.

Naturally, even though Trump was the target of a second assassination attempt, which ought to disturb anyone who believes in civil government, leftists were accusatory, dismissive, or celebratory. This first tweet, incidentally, comes from Alexander Vindman’s wife. He’s the man who triggered Trump’s first impeachment because his loyalty is to Ukraine, not America, and whose like-minded brother is now running for Congress:

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

pic.twitter.com/yIVMlV8FmP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

Trump campaign faking an assassination attempt on NFL Sunday lmao nobody gaf — Hershey (@Hershayy_) September 15, 2024

Trump, of course, was defiant:

It’s amazing how quickly a first-world nation can become a third-world nation. Left-wing policies and rhetoric brought us here. The Soviet Union may have collapsed under its own corrupt, tyrannical weight 32 years ago, but by then, it had already exported its revolution to America. Like the eggs of a long-dead monster, the revolution incubated. Now, it’s hatching and wreaking havoc.