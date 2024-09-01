Those judicial reforms down in Mexico

Who knew that we’d be talking about an outgoing Mexican president and judicial reforms? Well, that’s where we are. In fact, Mexicans are deeply divided about it. There are marches expected next, as a Mexican friend told me over breakfast.

So what’s going on? Why are foreign investors worried about this? Let’s take a look:

US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has warned that the changes would “threaten” a trade relationship that “relies on investors’ confidence in Mexico’s legal framework.” The reforms, under which judges would be elected by popular vote, could pose “a major risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy,” he told journalists last week. In particular, they could “make it easier for cartels and other bad actors to take advantage of politically motivated and inexperienced judges,” Salazar said. Canada, also a member of the major free trade partnership with the United States and Mexico, has for its part said investors are worried. “My investors are concerned, they want stability, they want a judicial system that works if there are problems,” Canadian Ambassador Graeme Clark said. Salazar’s remarks in particular irked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who announced Tuesday a “pause” in dialogue with the US diplomat, with whom he usually has close ties. At the same time, the leftist leader clarified that he did not mean there would be a break in relations with US President Joe Biden’s government. It came days after Lopez Obrador said his government had sent a diplomatic note to Washington to protest its “interventionist” statements on the matter.

So what’s the big deal? Well, there is a free trade agreement that calls for judicial transparency. Also, Mexico wants to attract lots of international companies to move from China to Mexico. And those companies want proof that Mexico won’t turn into Venezuela. It does not help that President López-Obrador has a super-majority to get whatever he wants...sort of like California Democrats. How is that super-majority working out in California?

