The next two months

Labor Day has come and now we have the traditional kickoff for the home stretch of the election campaign. Interestingly, Kamala Harris wasted no time in confirming the common perception that she is a total dingbat. This is not necessarily a fatal occurrence, since she and her fellow dingbat, Joe Biden, managed to get “elected” last time around.

Unlike Republicans, Democrats are seriously uncomfortable with losing elections… so they’ll use any means necessary to ultimately prevail. Since FDR, only five Republicans have been elected president -- while seven Democrats have done the same.

Previously, I suggested that they were going to beat the gong of the “climate change” issue as if it were a rented mule. However, such a tactic doesn’t have the “teeth” that abortion has. Or shall I say that abortion strikes much closer to home than some poorly evidenced alleged planetary mega-crisis. In response, Pres. Trump has been honest -- if not eloquent -- on the subject. He properly refers to the sovereignty of the several states in making their own decisions on the subject… while not sufficiently explaining that the Dobbs decision undid several decades of judicial tyranny.

What is also left out is the historical reality of abortion and its functional equivalent: infanticide. In Israel is found the ancient Philistine town of Ashkelon. Archaeologists excavating the town’s sewer found numerous infant skeletons where the tunnel went around a bend. According to some historians, often during times of stress such as drought, classical Greeks would take their unwanted babies to a local hill, where they were left to die. Childless people would prowl the area perhaps to possibly adopt one. Point being: abortion is a clinically “sanitized” form of an ancient practice. It’s not in any way pretty, but it is a prime example of the dark side of human existence.

What stimulates this discussion is that humans, especially, have been hardwired to cherish and adore newborns. For us to walk upright, our pelvis had to narrow. For women, this meant that babies had to be born earlier in their gestational development… so they could fit through the smaller birth canal. Enormous additional amounts of post-natal care were needed to maintain the survival of our species. I have a friend who was a seven-month baby. He was born before neonatology was adequately developed as a practice. He is technically both deaf and blind. He hears fairly well with hearing aids and can read with a magnifying device. He also managed to graduate from Harvard as a phi beta kappa… and is strenuously pro-life.

One may easily deduce that the subject of abortion is fraught with ambiguity, which is why it is best to let the several states individually seek their own answers. At first mistakes are likely to be made and politically expedient correction will necessarily follow. And, eventually, the issue will not have nearly the impact the Democrats are hoping for. In fact there is already a silver bullet available to nullify their attempts to weaponize this issue: according to some sources, there were fewer abortions in the U.S. before Dobbs than there are now. Statistics being what they are, there are various ways to cook the books -- especially when a slight majority of pregnancy terminations now happen at-home in the first ten weeks -- by taking oral medications.

Meanwhile, as in his two previous campaigns, Pres. Trump is the true focus of the contest. People on the other side don’t often vote for Trump’s opponent, but instead vote against him. What they fail to realize is that making America great again requires a true revolution, and that many apple carts need to be upset to thwart the entrenched, parasitic mega-state. Xenophobia, gender dysphoria, racism, toxic masculinity, price gouging, etc. have nothing to do with this. But, without a serious and tangible agenda item to ride across the finish line, the Democrats have little left but to wallow in issues of personality.

I would be seriously disinclined to believe anybody who “knows” what’s really going to happen. That being said, America has traditionally been a right-of-center part of the world. There are, of course, concentrations of overt leftists here and there, but reality is not on their side. Kamala Harris is hardly the Joan of Arc or Boadicea heroic enough to lead her minions to victory. And, while trying desperately to improve her image, the establishment “news” media is further squandering whatever credibility they have left.

And we all get to watch in slow motion as the wheels fall off this corrupted vehicle. Just to be careful, however, and to paraphrase former British prime minister Harold MacMillan: events, both foreign and domestic, can yet have a profound influence on this process. Four years ago, a virus that was released from a Chinese laboratory turned things completely upside-down. And we are still undoing the damage.

Image: Tony Webster via Wikipedia