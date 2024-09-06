The media’s vicious and unprecedented attack on the Trump ticket

Beginning in 2007, to get Obama into office, the media abandoned objectivity, even while still claiming to be objective. In 2016, a New York Times writer argued that Trump was such a unique threat that “journalism shouldn’t measure itself against any one campaign’s definition of fairness.” Objectivity, he said, was “untenable.” And just the other day, James Carville, the architect of Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory, issued marching orders to the media: “F**k your objectivity.” The media continue to operate under those guidelines, attacking the Trump campaign in ways never before seen in American history.

One of the prime ways the media do this is through reporting that relies heavily on omission to convey an impression that is the opposite of the truth. The AP did that yesterday, and the Kamala campaign used that technique to its advantage.

Following the Georgia shooting (which occurred because the FBI failed to follow up on a known threat), JD Vance said,

I don't like this. I don't like to admit this. I don't like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets, and we have got to bolster security at our schools so that a person who walks through the front door...we’ve got to bolster security so that if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they're not able to.

In other words, JD Vance believes that the problem is that schools are soft targets because the tragic reality of the world is that there are psychos out there. To protect our children, we need to make our schools more secure. No one would disagree with that.

But here’s how the AP framed Vance’s statement:

That headline is a blatant lie by omission, for it makes it appear that Vance himself is a psycho who’s fine with kids being killed in schools. It’s not until one gets to the small print that the truth comes out. Naturally, the Kamala campaign seized on this AP framing:

The video link is honest, but how many people do you think will pay attention to that link? The Trump campaign understood that few would and instantly shot out a response:

Meanwhile, the AP, faced with valid attacks on its honesty, deleted the original tweet:

Of course, that deletion was irrelevant. As the old adage goes, a lie travels halfway around the world before the truth puts its pants on. Thus, the widely read Daily Mail had this headline: “JD Vance calls school shootings a ‘fact of life’ in wake of Georgia massacre; ‘psychos are going to go after our kids.’”

The media’s full-court press doesn’t stop with dishonesty, though. Media outlets are so frantic that the New York Times is joining with the Washington Post—its ostensible rival—to paint Donald Trump as an existential danger to the First Amendment’s promise of a free press.

Thus, the WaPo is running an opinion piece by A.G. Sulzberger—the New York Times’s Chairman—attacking Donald Trump by claiming that he will destroy press freedom.

Interestingly, Sulzberger neglects to mention a few relevant facts:

To claim that Donald Trump is an existential threat to the media is ludicrous. The real existential threat to America and the Constitution is a mainstream media that has vast control over what the American people think, and that pretends to be objective, even while engaging in the largest political attack ever witnessed against a mainstream candidate.

By the way, if you’re wondering who you want to side with in this war—Trump or the media—look at the media’s values. The media are for open borders, sterilizing and castrating children, erasing women, pornography in schools, destroying our energy sector, fighting endless wars with no discernable benefit for America, destroying Israel, elevating Iran and its anti-Western satellites, seizing our guns (which are every citizens’ last bulwark against tyranny, as the Nazis, Soviets, and Chinese communists all knew), and replacing the UN as the primary law. While their attacks are against Trump personally, what they really hate is that he threatens this openly expressed agenda.

