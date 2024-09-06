“Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?”

“I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate,” Alexa says.

“Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?”

“While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her carrier in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities,” Alexa says.

It’s kind of different, wouldn’t you agree? Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Alexis Ohanian, and all the rest of the Tech Oligarchs are using every trick in the book to influence, (without our knowledge), what we think and rig the election against Trump and the American people. It’s an abuse of power unlike anything that ever came before.

Like most people who are probably reading this, I am part of the Trump base, so nothing the press says, or AI says, or a computer-generated political machine says will have any effect on me. I stopped believing anything the legacy media tells me years ago. I now only listen to CBS News or MSNBC to hear the biases and to critically think and construct effective counter arguments as a mental exercise. However, most people are more fluid in what they think and don’t see the subtle manipulation that is occurring. I must admit, for many years I didn’t think much about politics and basically believed what I was told.

What more evidence do we need that unseen forces (forces that remain hidden intentionally) are trying to change the outcome of the election and deny the American people any say in how we live?

Image: www.quotecatalog.com