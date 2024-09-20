The karma in Lebanon is too strong!

That’s the meme circulating since Israel’s one-two-three punch in Lebanon against Hezb’allah.

Do you think the Hezb’allah terrorists in Lebanon have gotten the message? Or the remaining Hamas dregs in Gaza? Or the rabid well trained Houthis in Yemen and those recently airlifted to Lebanon?

They say revenge is a dish served cold. Heretofore, I wasn’t sure I concurred. Because like the unbearably long process in our legal system of obtaining criminal prosecution, or civil compensation, delay prolongs the pain of the original offense.

Yet one couldn’t help but chortle at the karma of the latest Israeli attacks: after eleven months of the worst attack against Jews since the Holocaust, Israel struck back in an extremely fitting manner. They struck Hezb’allah in their instruments of rape. And they used the least high-tech gadget liable to execute the attacks: the pager.

And in an ironic, coincidental twist, the pagers that Israel blew up while the Hezb’allah operatives were wearing them was invented by a Jewish man, Albert Gross, in 1949!

Israel followed the pager caper, the day after, with exploding walkie-talkies. Now Hezb’allah is experiencing anxiety and fear of the terrorist attack next to come. So they have stopped using cell phones and removed baby monitors from cribs.

But on the third day of Israel’s modern version of the biblical plagues, Israel forgot about instruments of communication and instead went after and destroyed about 100 launchers in Lebanon that were aimed at and ready to be used against Israel.

I guess after up to 100,000 Israelis had to be evacuated from Israel’s northern towns, almost one year ago, because of constant Hezb’allah rocket attacks, Israel has had enough. The resettlement meant that whole families were being housed in a single hotel room, with hotel meals and laundry provided, and makeshift schools created. These families want to return to their homes, and Israel has added their return to its war objectives.

Gee...Hezb’allah leader Hassan Nasrallah has called these attacks a call to war. Just what exactly did he call the rockets and missiles Hezb’allah had been lobbing into northern Israel for almost a year?

