The disintegrating Left

The leftist madness that has infected America is in its last breathless, desperate moments. Thanks to Joe Biden’s incoherent, destructive reversals of successful Trump policies, thanks to Obama & Co’s running of this shiteshow from 2020 until today, and thanks to Kamala’s promise of more of the same only worse, America has had the rare privilege of seeing in their own lifetime what it looks like when their own cultures and economies collapse. Now hanging on by its fingernails, America’s thriving Trump-driven economy is on the verge of being supplanted by an onerous, dangerous, malevolent system used by totalitarians everywhere every time to destroy the human spirit and to wrest control of money and power from the people into the hands of those whose sole raison d’etre is to wield power over the faucets that pour that money and power into their gaping maws and sweaty palms.

But because we are now living the nightmare of leftist-run governments, most have awakened and want serious change. Even the Left are hurting, finally, and when they hurt, they move. Up until now, previous attempts at empowering the Left worked; the Left got more powerful and the moral restraints came off. When trans and drag became a real thing, people suddenly were able to see the behind-the-curtain freak shows that made their little boys start demanding dresses and their little girls demanding radical surgical disfiguration and beard-growing. Some parents went along with it in the name of “love” until some of these mentally-misshapen parents had to deal with their trans children’s maladaptive behaviors or suicides.

When butter and eggs and lettuce prices went through the roof and gas prices tripled, ordinary Leftists were hurt, except for the very wealthy ones who were making these decisions regarding profligate government spending. Leftists, not usually very curious, began asking, “Why are my grocery bills so high?” and they found out. Not by watching the legacy news, but by watching podcasts and alternative media, X and Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson and Tom Bilyeu. The Left discovered that -- horror of horrors! -- Trump was right, that it was Biden and Democrats who were fueling the moral and economic malignancies, not Republicans.

Okay, Democrats, I realize that many of you would rather eat glass than vote for Trump but it’s your skin and that of your families that will be destroyed by more Democrat policies. Democrats, let me ask you one question and you must be honest in answering: Would you rather have Trump prices and Trump culture despite his annoying personality, or do you want more of the same wallet-emptying, immoral and obese drag queenery and trans pimping for your family? Do you want to pay higher taxes so that some people don't have to pay back their student loans when you would go to jail if you refused to pay back your loans and credit cards? Are you happy with illegal aliens getting free housing, health care and food while you have to pay for such things? These things are happening because of Democrat policies, not Republican policies.

So choose well in November, Democrats, but be honest: Who is responsible for your suffering right now?

Image: AT via Magic Studio