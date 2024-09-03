In our early days in the U.S., my father was impressed with so many gasoline stations, especially more than two in an intersection. As time passed, we grew accustomed to the gas pumps and moved on. A few years ago, before he passed away, he was watching election news and said that we had more polls than gas stations.

Yes, it does seem that my father was right about so many polls. It certainly makes it difficult to know what to believe or to even pay attention to the pollsters at all.

So what poll is right? I don't know. So why do I believe that Trump is going to win? Why am I confident? One big reason is because of this article by Andrea Preyser on the New York Post:

I’m a pro-choice, anti-gun, gay-marriage-friendly Democrat. And I’m voting for Donald Trump for president. This is the only way to save the country I love. I realize that people will shun and ridicule me. I’ll create chaos at family gatherings. Hip restaurants will lose my reservations. I’ll shed a ton of Facebook friends. But while I recognize the Republican ex-president’s flaws, I have come to realize that electing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to the highest office in the land would be far scarier.

Miss Preyser goes on to cite examples, from throwing Israel under the bus to flip-flops. She is concerned about VP Walz and the military record contradictions. Then there are word salads that do not explain how she is to tackle difficult challenges, from an open border to serious international problems.

Maybe this lady is an exception and someone who is looking for leadership rather than boutique issues. I don't know if there are more liberals who are willing to look at Trump this way. My guess is yes and that's why I am optimistc that Trump will win.

In the meantime, the polls will come and more numbers will show up on daily feed. Read them carefully but talk to a few people as well. You may find that some of your neighbors may be voting for Trump.

The country needs a firefighter to put out the fire and it ain't Kamala.

And yes, we do have more polls than gas stations, like my late father said.

Image: Clifford K. Berryman