The Democrats’ big secret

Have you noticed that there is an interesting political undercurrent in the country? True supporters of liberty are moving one way, and authoritarians are moving the other. Dave Rubin, Bari Weiss, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Bret Weinstein, Alan Dershowitz, RFK Jr., Nicole Shanahan, etc. are leaving the left. This is vitally important because it shows that the left is now a diseased and desiccated husk of a party that has only one priority at this point: keeping a death grip on power.

All of these true liberals leaving the party can offer new insights into what is happening on that side of the political spectrum and hasten its well deserved demise — before they can implement their (dare we say it) evil plans. They have a new perspective on how the fascist far left has become an authoritarian nightmare, and they can teach us how to talk to others out of what is essentially a cult at this point.

Many of us on the pro-freedom side know why we support Donald Trump. We could easily reel off a litany of reasons why it would be infinitely better to have him in the White House than a commie-red retread who has to hide her true policies because 90% of the country would reject them outright.

The video features evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein, who used to be a Democrat but flipped to support Donald Trump. He was on the Glenn Beck program to discuss the intractable issue of trying to break people out of the hypnosis they are in over this election. They also discussed the upcoming event this weekend, Rescue the Republic, on Sunday, September 29.

Consider why many true liberals are leaving the diseased Un-Democratic Party. It’s a major move from a party they’ve always known.

The national socialist media blackout and distraction tactics have tried to keep several stories under wraps, but the plain fact is that aside from true liberals leaving the left, everyone is starting to notice that the left is not only the party of authoritarianism, but the party of the rich leftist ruling class.

On a personal level, I usually don’t laugh out loud at news story videos on YouTube. In this case, it was a Fox News segment that portrayed a Democrat operative who had left the DNC, saying she didn’t recognize the party anymore and that they’ve become the party of Dick Cheney. You can’t help but laugh at that, and it’s even more amusing that the authoritarians are so desperate that they welcomed that support along with the others.

And let’s not mention that the Democrats have “taken the working men and women for granted” and that the Democrats privately worry that the Teamsters’ non-endorsement is a warning sign.

As they discussed in the video, we all need to start developing a series of questions and responses to ask friends and family who are on the fence. Questions that strike a balance between aggressive and productive in the sense that the series can hopefully get them to consider what is happening.

We all have people in our lives who are on the fence. The issue at this point is to come up with conversation-starters that can lead them to question their programming. Being part of the resistance will mean trying to turn the cultists one at a time, by just having them consider and understand the facts.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Pezibear via Pixabay, Pixabay License.