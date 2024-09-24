A new American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll in Georgia has Trump leading

A new American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,152 likely voters in Georgia shows President Trump with a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris if the election were held today. The poll, which has results from 392 Democrats, 426 Republicans, and 334 Independents (reflecting the turnout in 2020), showed that voters in Georgia are most concerned about the economy and immigration. They believe that Trump is the candidate who can be trusted to address those concerns.

While 2% of voters said that they were still unsure about the candidate who would get their vote if the election were held today, 50% backed Trump, and 47% supported Harris. However, the results show a pretty even split on candidate favorability. Fifty-two percent of Georgia voters view Trump favorably and 46% view him unfavorably. At the same time, 51% view Harris favorability and 47% unfavorably. Harris leads Trump by only 1 point in terms of “character” (48% to 47%). Candidate popularity isn’t what affects the election.

Image made using AI and a photo by liz west. CC BY 2.0.

However, the even split breaks down when Georgia voters were asked to say which candidate and party posed a greater threat to democracy. Fifty-seven percent of Georgia’s voters said Harris and the Democrats do, compared to 39% saying the same for Trump and the Republicans. These results were reflected in response to the question about which party is threatens to become a dictatorship or tyranny, with 51% of respondents saying that Democrats pose the greater threat, compared to 41% saying Republicans do.

Twenty-six percent of them think the Democrat party is America’s biggest enemy, with China coming in second at 19%, and the Republican party coming in third at 15%. Looking at the threat from China, as well as Russia, and Iran, 53% of Georgia respondents think that Trump is can be trusted to handle it, compared to Harris (44%).

For Georgia voters, the economy is the most pressing issue in the upcoming election. Thirty-nine percent of them identified the economy as their prime concern, followed by border security (16%). The same two concerns topped the list of what they think is the most important issue for the upcoming administration to solve, with 32% looking for a fix for rising prices and 32% hoping to have something done about illegal immigration.

That same sense of economic trouble was reflected in the fact that 56% of Georgia likely voters said that they are not better off now than they were four years ago (36% say they are), while 50% also believe that their children will not be better off (28% say that they will be).

When asked which candidate they trust most to improve the economy, Georgia voters trust Trump over Harris by 52-44%. Forty percent of them also say that Joe Biden’s economic policies leave them less likely to support Harris. If they had to choose between bringing down energy prices or slowing carbon emissions, 65% of poll respondents opted for bringing down energy prices compared to 25% for carbon emissions. Georgia’s likely voters also give Trump a two-point lead on the ability to handle America’s energy policies (48% to 46%).

On immigration, Georgia voters want fewer illegal aliens, not more. Given a choice between a candidate who supports amnesty and one who supports deportation, 53% would back a deportation candidate, with 30% backing an amnesty candidate. Fifty-nine percent of them feel that the government is doing too little to stop the flow of illegal aliens across the border. Overall, Georgia voters favor Trump by 56% to Harris’s 39% when it comes to trusting one of the candidates to secure the southern border. If Georgia voters had their way, 24% would stop all immigration, while another 27% would cap immigration at 500,000 annually.

A sizable majority of people polled (64%) also say that America is less safe than it was before, versus only 23% who view it as more safe.

In response to the statement “There are only two genders,” 77% of Georgia’s likely voters agree, with only 18% disagreeing. They’re also not supportive of gender-affirming care for minors, with only 31% supporting it, versus 59% opposing it.

Rasmussen Reports sums up the poll results here, and you can see more detailed information about the polls here.