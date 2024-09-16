The Democrat party’s unique historical opportunity

This presidential election offers a remarkable and unique historical opportunity for the Democrat party. In fact, this may be that party’s most opportune time ever to make history.

The Democrat presidential candidate identifies as black, having previously identified as Southeast Asian. Becoming the first self-identified black and female president in America would be history-making.

However, there is something much more history-making begging to be acknowledged recognized. In fact, it is something beyond belief—utterly inconceivable—something very few are qualified for. Kamala Harris is a rare candidate due to her genealogical background. She is the first black female candidate and second black presidential candidate descendant of a slave master (Obama was the first black descendant of a slave master.)

Think of that: Two black candidates for president whose ancestors were slave owners! Her Jamaican father openly claims his ancestor was a successful slave owner. Can anything be more historically ironic than this? As the saying goes, “Truth is stranger than fiction.”

Think about how that aligns with what Kamala said when speaking at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Conference. When asked about a potential reparations bill, she promised, “When I am elected president, I will sign that bill.”

That’s a popular policy for Democrat presidential candidates, as we saw during the last election: “As the 2020 presidential race ramps up, Democratic candidates are talking about setting the country on a course of atonement through reparations.”

For blacks in America, slavery was a terrible time and unworthy of our founding principles. An ancestor of mine, an abolitionist and Lincoln’s law partner, often referred specifically to the evil of slavery as slavery by race. Since 1828, the Democrat party was the slave party responsible for this oppression, and it enacted endless discriminatory laws affecting blacks.

Even after slavery ended, Democrats used local laws to discriminate against blacks. The Jim Crow era was one of segregation and the suppression of civil rights. Democrats were also behind the terrorist Ku Klux Klan Party that lynched thousands of blacks and Republicans.

Given this history, isn’t it amazing that a black female descendant of a slave owner is running for president on the former slave party’s ticket? “Stranger than fiction,” isn’t it? But there’s more.

To date, the Democrat party has not apologized to America’s blacks for its responsibility in enslaving and oppressing blacks in pre-modern times. Neither has the party, as the most oppressive entity toward blacks, offered reparations.

This brings us to the remarkable and unique historical opportunity for the Democrat party. It has already raised around $600,000,000 for the Presidential election. Half of that would be more than enough to run a successful campaign.

Wouldn’t it be an amazing gesture for the black female presidential candidate who is descended from a slave owner to apologize on behalf of the Democrat Party and donate half of those funds as reparations to those in America who are descended from black slaves? (Not all blacks were slaves.) Could anything be more just or moral for such a shameful past?

It’s never too late to atone and make amends for the past. Such a unique and remarkable historical event will not only be incredible news across the world, but it will hold a very special and highlighted section in future history books and serve as a model for many troubled nations with equally shameful pasts—especially in Africa itself. And the myth of a party switch is just that—a myth, perhaps created to distract from its evil past.

Those who are innocent of injustices should not be taxed for past wrongdoings. Instead, fairness demands that the political party most responsible for the injustices that blacks experienced finally act on what it declares it believes.

It’s also time the Democrat party owns up to its lengthy history instead of seeking to shift blame and racism on the Republican Party and others. It’s time to rectify a missing moral obligation. Truth can’t be buried forever; it will resurrect itself.