Thank goodness Trump has the courage to be ‘dangerous’

Hillary just refuses to go away. Normally, her unfounded utterances reflect a lost soul who is occupying an alternate universe -- a misconceived and misguided television concept that was widely panned. But a day -- one short day -- after the failed assassination attempt on Trump, she may be unwittingly right about something: Trump may be dangerous.

Dangerous to whom?

The reason the ghastly old ratbag still festers is because Trump, and the MAGA movement in general are dangerous to her leftist, ahem, “values.” Commonsense conservative change constituents are often described as “dangerous” for obvious reasons -- they threaten the corrupt status quo, and the burrowed bureaucrats who rule it.

Hillary presents a dark, very unpleasant figure; she’s almost sorrowful, were it not that her rhetoric is what is actually dangerous. By contrast, while justifiably angry, Trump and his supporters will lead us to broad, sunlit uplands. If there is voting integrity, this November will usher in “Morning again in America.” Again.

That was a famous Ronald Reagan campaign ad from 1984. Guess who else was described as dangerous by the Left?

Yep, the president who won the Cold War, and whose Reaganomics represented a clearer path to prosperity than the path of good (socialist) intentions foisted on us by Bidenomics. For instance, Reaganomics wrought lower tax rates even as tax revenues increased. Under Reagan, inflation decreased and unemployment rates fell. Generally, Americans were more cheerful, confident, and patriotic under the mislabeled “dangerous” Reagan.

Sound familiar? That’s because similar America-affirming prospects flourished under Trump.

Though I wish she would scurry away into her squalid Dem dystopia, I’m sort of glad that Hillary thinks Trump is dangerous. Many great leaders (Churchill, Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Oliver Cromwell, Martin Luther, Napoleon, Henry Ford, Margaret Thatcher, our own founders, and so many others) were considered controversial, if not dangerous.

Without agreeing with all they did, we can add Trump to the lengthy list of luminaries who sneered in the face of danger while pursuing transformative endeavors.

If Trump provokes what Hillary perceives as “danger,” it is to the deep, dark, Dem labyrinth where she, and her ilk, slyly slither and slide. Though she has a rather pathetic visage, somewhat resembling a wrinkly old gargoyle, it must be observed, her danger is the influence she exerts upon the simple, undeveloped leftist minds. The socialist simpletons who look, as despicable minions tend to do, for a master to serve.

As exemplified by Trump’s would-be assassin, they are useful idiots who believe that MAGA-Americans are a threat to our “democracy.” Actually, we support, a vibrant representative republic, but the leftists prefer the stifling mob mentality inherent in conformist “democracies.” FDR might have been onto something when he reputedly said, “I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.” If one’s enemy is the devilishly cackling Hillary, one may be judged very favorably indeed.

Good riddance, Hillary. Feel free to “go quietly into that good night.” It’s time for Morning Again in America.

