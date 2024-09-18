New report: Illegals are drastically altering the landscape of public schools

Data doesn’t lie, and illegal alien minors are drastically altering the landscape of the public schools in Chicago.

According to an in-depth analysis published at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization with a stated mission to report on America’s school system, particularly the way it impacts those who have “historically lacked access to a quality education,” the demographics of the Chicago public schools is rapidly changing, and I’d argue, not for the better. While the number of (alien) Hispanic students skyrockets, blacks rapidly diminish. Where once there were experienced educators, now there are progressive activists, translators, and social workers who delegate dollars to students based on other needs in extracurricular areas of their lives like housing and food. And, around a quarter of the pupils don’t even speak English.

Authors Crystal Paul and Becky Vevea broke down the current racial demographics, noting that the “vast majority” of students are non-white; Hispanics account for 47% and blacks make up 35%. They also revealed that these figures have “shifted” over the past ten years, as black families fled Chiraq, “birth rates declined” (Illinois abortion rates have steadily increased), and “new immigrants arrived.”

Furthermore, since 2013, enrollment in the Chicago public school system has been in decline—but not anymore, thanks to the illegal invasion!

In the wake of Chicago closing 50 schools in 2013, enrollment dropped. But the sharpest declines occurred between 2016 and 2018, when the district lost approximately 10,000 students each year. Between 2019 and 2020, when the pandemic shut down in-person schooling, enrollment decreased by nearly 15,000 students. In 2020, with the emergence of COVID and virtual learning, total enrollment in the U.S. dropped by 3% in the first year of the pandemic, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. In 2021, nationally, enrollment numbers stabilized, but in Chicago, the decline continued, with another 10,000 students leaving CPS. Declining enrollment seems to have stopped in the past school year, as waves of new migrant families have arrived from the southern border.

Now, this enrollment decline was seen among Hispanics too, until… oh I don’t know… Joe Biden and Kamala Harris opened wide the floodgates and welcomed tens of millions of foreigners:

Latino enrollment numbers began to decline in 2014… Latino student enrollment dipped by its largest margin — about 2,700 students — in 2016 as well. But since then, the number of Latino students enrolled in CPS had steadily declined by about 3,000-5,000 students each year. That is, until the 2022-23 school year, which saw an increase of 1,959 Latino students.

From a steady net negative trend to an overnight reversal for a net positive surge? Gee, I wonder how that happened.

What Paul and Vevea don’t acknowledge about the enrollment decline is the fact that these schools are failing. Who wants their child trapped in a bad school with bad teachers? Here’s this, from a report out earlier this year at Wirepoints:

In 2023, there were 67 Illinois schools where not a single student tested was proficient in math and 32 schools where no student tested was proficient in reading. What’s worse, officials in those schools graduated nearly 70% of their students. More than 12,000 students attend Illinois’ zero-proficiency schools. Every single one of those children will struggle in life because they lack basic reading and math skills.

A vast majority of these failing schools are in Chicago—I count 44 out of the 67, which is around 66%, or two-thirds.

(This largely explains why one-in-four Cook County adults is functionally illiterate.)

Chicagoans were voting with their feet, so what did the Democrats do? They imported new voters:

The group with the largest increase in enrollment since 2011 is English language learners. Even as enrollment has declined overall, the number of English language learners has increased by nearly 16,000 students since 2011. Students who speak multiple languages now make up 25% of CPS students. With plans to expand dual-language programs, the district is working to keep up with the influx, but designated bilingual educators working with students who are recent migrants say they’re overwhelmed and need resources beyond staffing.

Can someone explain to me how dumping a massive tax and inflation burden on the shoulders of the working class benefits the American people?

Progressive diversity for the L.

