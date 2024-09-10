Straightening up the UN

A recent story brought to mind a neighbor from the small Wisconsin village where I grew up. Because of our age difference, I did not know him well. I wish I had, for he had a lot of valuable things to say.

Richard B. was nearly a decade older than me and, therefore, not in my circle of friends. I remember that after college, he worked somewhere out of town but also ran a gun shop next door to his home. He was obviously a Second Amendment advocate. He drove a foreign car, something rarely seen in our little town. It was, in fact, the first Mercedes Benz I ever laid eyes on. It notably sported a bumper sticker calling for the U.S. to get out of the United Nations.

That was a sentiment that few subscribed to at the time and certainly did not represent the feelings of a high-school student who had been taught that the UN was an organization that would prevent more wars like WWII. My father and the dads of many friends had survived that conflict, but they had lost friends and brothers. The prospect of another world war was daunting. How could anyone be opposed to an organization dedicated to preventing just such a conflagration?

In the decades since, the UN has shown itself to be no friend to the United States, and it most certainly is no friend of our greatest Mid-east ally, Israel.

Jealousy of the U.S. accomplishments and riches on the part of many nations has caused an organization that once seemed a source of hope for world peace to become a den of anti-U.S. and anti-democratic nations. Religious fanaticism on the part of many Muslim nations has made the UN into an anti-Semitic body with little or no regard for history or truth. It is an organization that now intends to devote itself to more globalism plus the stupidity of ‘climate crisis and gender identity and equality.’ That’s in addition to its already established anti-U.S. and anti-Israel programs.

Promoting the so-called ‘climate crisis’ is a socialist method of wealth distribution, nothing more and nothing less. Promising rising tides that will destroy cities is a scare tactic designed to frighten populations into succumbing to the stupidity of adopting alternative energy sources that are nowhere near capable of powering our world. It would place draconian restrictions on the U.S. but would allow other countries to continue high usage of fossil fuels in the interest of their ‘catching up’ to us. Of course, we would be the ones to foot the bill rather than the majority of nations in the UN that are demanding this nonsense.

Arguments regarding gender identity and equality are no more than the result of a pendulum swing too far in the direction of idiocy and away from common sense. It has allowed the LGBTQ+ groups a relevancy not in keeping with logic and right-headed thinking. LGBTQ+ individuals deserve the right to live their lives as they choose, provided it does not harm others. However, mutilating children in the interest of gender identity selection is barbaric and should be labeled as such. If an adult wants to sever their sexual body parts, it’s their choice. They can suffer the costs and the likely surgical remorse to come.

By adopting these wrongheaded measures during the upcoming UN summit of September 22-23, the organization would render itself even less aligned with our national interests. Richard B. had it right over sixty years ago. Remaining in this organization while providing the majority of its funding is foolhardy. If they proceed with their proposed changes, losing the U.S. as a member would be their just desserts. It’s time for the U.S. to flex its muscles and demand that common sense rule. Of course, with the morons now running our country, this seems unlikely. It is one more reason to vote for Donald Trump and restore sanity to our country and the world. We should have paid more attention to Richard’s bumper sticker.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: UN