Media bias machine working at full capacity for Kamala and the Democrats

It is astonishing what the media reports on, and what they don’t, as they campaign for Kamala and other Democrats.

Kamala and other Democrats are outraged about guns in certain crimes, but when we see videos of Venezuelan gang members, who were admitted by Kamala and Joe, wielding guns in an Aurora, Colorado apartment building, we don’t hear a word; the media does very little reporting, and the Democrat governor of Colorado says what we are seeing is not true, merely a figment of our “imagination.”

That is similar to the FBI, 51 former intelligence officials, and other Democrats intentionally lying to the public before the 2020 election that the Hunter Biden laptop, which showed massive corruption by Joe Biden and his family, was Russian disinformation. The Biden family crimes were all in our heads!

The media and other Democrats claim they are very concerned about the public getting misinformation before the election, but they are the ones who spread the misinformation and intentionally hide the truth… if it damages their chosen candidate. They clearly don’t care about clean elections.

One of the most disgusting stories I have seen lately related to Biden and Kamala’s lax (non)enforcement of the border is about illegal Haitians overrunning the small town of Springfield, Ohio; the town of 60,000 is overwhelmed by 20,000 Haitians:

‘Can’t Take It Anymore’: Residents Of Small US Community Beg For Help After 20,000 Haitians Overwhelm City, Eat Local Wildlife The city of Springfield, Ohio, a small US community, population 60,000, has been overwhelmed by roughly 20,000 Haitian illegal migrants, who flocked to the city – exacerbating a ‘significant housing crisis’ according to city officials, and eating pets and wildlife according to locals. During an Aug. 27 City Commission meeting, one local resident said that Haitians were ‘in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them.’

Think of the psychological damage to kids and other bystanders when they see the heads of ducks cut off and family pets barbecued and eaten? Somebody needs to call PETA.

Think of the strain that 20,000 third world foreigners bring to housing, schools, police, and everything else in a town that size; somehow though, the media has chosen to largely ignore it, even though this has clearly been occurring for a long time.

This is a clear example of why there is an affordable housing crisis in the U.S.; we’ve been overrun by over ten million illegals since Biden took office, an intentional act with a massive number of executive orders to open the border and reverse Trump’s orders, and they all have to go somewhere. Kamala now pretends she is for a border wall even though she, and other Democrats, have claimed for years that walls don’t work.

Instead of hearing about the open border disaster caused by Biden and Harris, the media reports on Kamala shopping at an anti-Republican spice company, and how she’s honored to be endorsed by Liz and Dick Cheney, who the media and other Democrats have always despised. The media still pretends the Cheneys are respected conservatives as they support a radical leftist. We hear about the worthless Cheney endorsements, who hate Trump, but somehow most of the media ignores the fact that President Trump received the endorsement of the nation’s largest police lobbies.

We will hear little about a devastating report about the Biden-Harris Afghanistan withdrawal, but at least we know that Tim Walz’s favorite milkshake is vanilla!

My guess is during the debate tonight, they will ask several questions about abortion and Trump as a threat to democracy, and very little substance about immigration, inflation, the economy, Iran, Afghanistan, or crime by illegals, because ABC’s goal is to help Kamala and destroy Trump.

Here is a simple question for Kamala: You say that crime is down, but you also say that more guns equals more crime and guns need to be confiscated because of crime…but how can violent crime be down if gun ownership is up and the number of guns is directly related to an increase in crime? The word salad answer will be great.

I thought by now, the media would be embarrassed by all their lies about Russian collusion, the Hunter laptop, and other subjects—but I have been wrong. All they care about is Democrats winning no matter how destructive, especially to the poor and middle classes, and unpopular their policies are.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.