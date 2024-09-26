Politics versus peopletics

Our nation and state elections this year seem to be based on what I will call “peopletics” rather than politics.

That is to say, the campaigning seems to be directed not to policy issues, but to personality issues. While Rome is burning with unrestrained inflation and uncontrolled illegal immigration, our politicians seem more concerned with word salads and vague comments. This is especially true of the Democrat presidential nominee, who has yet to put forth any clear ideas of what she will do if elected. The Democrat gets glowing press coverage and poll tracking that shows her with “leads.”

On the other hand, the Republican candidate speaks to specific proposal for curbing inflation, improving our standard of living, making our lives and the world as a whole safer. The Republican candidate gets negative if any press coverage from much of the MSM.

If you dig a little deeper, you find that the Republican is probably enjoying a “slight” to “significant” lead in the key states where electoral votes will decide the election. However, more digging reveals two things: people (surveyed “voters”) are about equally divided in their like and dislike of the two candidates. Thus, the campaigning has become about the people (“peopletics”) rather than the policies (“politics”).

I have followed American politics for over 70 years as an observer, a student, a practitioner, and a teacher. I have never seen such a disconnect between politicians and the people before. I still have trust in the people to make the right decision and to elect a proven leader who has produced for us in the past. I urge you to ignore all the “people” things he may have done, or may in the future do, and concentrate on what he has done and will do to KEEP AMERICA GREAT.

Tom McCorkiil is a retired government administrator with local, state, and national experience; a business owner; and an educator. He is a retired Air Force Reserve officer who lives in Texas.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.