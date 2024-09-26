Joe Biden assures the cackling hags of The View that Kamala's record is his record

While Jill Biden was last seen chairing cabinet meetings, somehow Joe Biden got packed off to chit-chat with the leftist hags of The View.

While he was with them, praise abounded for Joe's greatness, his unselfishness, his patrotism. There was no talk of him being dispatched "like a dog" as President Trump put it in the last debate. No, Joe was simply a hero in his new incarnation, strange new respect for a guy nobody could stand just months ago.

It was all pretty laughable, until Joe started transferring all that "greatness," by extension, to his vice president who is now out campaigning for the job he bitterly tried to hold onto:

UH-OH🚨: Biden ADMITS on THE VIEW all the failures over the past 4 years are also on Kamala.



"As VP, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy” - Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/Aq6ZhkWf8v — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 25, 2024

Hear that? Her record is his record, and since everyone in the room agrees on his greatness, her record is one of 'greatness' too.

Kamala, of course, is trying to run away from his record, claiming herself to be the candidate of 'change' and all the bad things she'll fix are Trump's doing. She would probably know that in polls, including every poll Rasmussen/American Thinker has done, voters are less likely to support her when she is associated with Bidenomics.

Of course, maybe Joe really does believe his own baloney about his 'greatness.' And maybe he desperately needs to hear others affirm it -- we heard that at his United Nations General Assembly speech earlier this week. So, with Kamala popular, and him not, he lashes her to his mast.

But just as easily, things could be as President Trump said during his debate with her, when he said he would tell the audience "a secret" -- that Joe Biden "can't stand" Kamala Harris. There's likely much to this, particularly on the Jill Biden front, because it's known that Jill still hates Biden dating from the Democrat debates of 2019-2020 when Harris accused Biden of being a naked racist. Jill still won't campaign for her. And as for Joe, he's vacay man, generally speaking. But he probably hates her for it. If he's not going to get the presidency this time around, neither is she.

Either picture, whatever it may be, is pretty unattractive. And now, next time Kamala tries to run away from her record, the Trump team can play this back to her.

Image: Twitter video screen shot