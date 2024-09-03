November 5th is a referendum on America’s energy independence

Towards the end of the 19th century, Karl Benz invented a machine that changed the world. It was crude, but like the Wright brothers’ first plane, it transported humans without needing horses and hay. This first three-wheel car used a fuel called gasoline. Others, like Henry Ford, heard about this invention and came up with their own versions of automobiles.

Benz and Ford did not know it at the time, but they also planted the seeds of the suburbs, highways, drive-in movie theaters, motels, fast-food restaurants, road trips, car dealerships, car repair shops, and car junk yards. Barack Obama dreams of transforming America, but Benz and Ford transformed the world with their gas-powered machines.

Gang Green, aka the environmental movement, wants to limit our mobility through legislative mandates. A vote for Donald Trump in November assures our mobility for another four years. A vote for Kamala Harris, a Gang Green advocate, is a vote to restrict our mobility.

Image: The first car. Public domain.

As I said before, Benz and Ford changed the whole world. Even the scientists shivering in Antarctica use diesel or gas vehicles to move around, while all the other continents hum with the traffic of fossil fuel vehicles.

Like religious zealots, members of Gang Green preach a different gospel of mobility. They judge us as polluters if we drive our fossil fuel vehicles. They say we should buy electric-powered cars that are kinder to the environment. They don’t tell us that the batteries running these cars cost between $6,000 and $20,000. They don’t tell us that these batteries need fossil fuel plants for recharging. They also don’t tell us that they are three times heavier than fossil fuel cars and need tire replacement much more frequently.

Donald Trump, a businessman turned politician, raises an important reality as we are sixty-some days away from November 5th. Of the two remaining candidates for the office of president, he alone sees that our nation is blessed with abundant fossil fuels that we and the rest of the world depend on to run our industrial economies. He knows that our smart stewardship of these resources may help us deal with our 34 trillion-dollar deficit and make us energy-independent.

Trump’s opponent, beholden as she is to Gang Green, gags when she talks about fossil fuels. While her policies will add to our crushing deficit, she pretends our golden resources don’t exist. Kamala opposed fracking before her handlers told her that she needs Pennsylvania to defeat Trump. She is now a born-again fracker.

Kamala has never worked in the business world unless you count her shaky claims that she once worked at a McDonald’s franchise. She does not see the black gold under our feet that Trump sees. I have never heard her promise a future of American energy independence. She would rather see us depend on friends like Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Russia for our fossil fuel.

America, like the rest of the world, needs to pursue cleaner energy sources. We also need to find cleaner ways of using the abundant fossil fuels now available to us. Mandates will not get the job done.

Meanwhile, I like the businessman who sees gold under our feet, not the career politician who sees gold in higher taxation. I like the guy who wants Americans harvesting our energy resources. So does my wallet!

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.