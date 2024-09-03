Irish teacher Enoch Burke is hauled away in a paddywagon because he won’t participate in the abuse of a young boy

This may perhaps be one of the most magnificent and sobering displays of Christian fortitude I’ve ever witnessed; Enoch Burke is a teacher in Ireland who has just been arrested and jailed for a third time, as he refuses to participate in the abuse of a young boy, a student, who’s being sexually and mentally “transitioned” (mutilated and medicated) by those beholden to the cult of “transgenderism.” See below:

BREAKING: Teacher Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School after refusing to endorse and affirm transgender ideology.



Judge Barry O’Donnell, who made almost €400,000 from 2016-2018 representing TUSLA as a barrister, ordered his arrest.



TUSLA is the Irish State ‘Child… pic.twitter.com/Ni8xLSRS7a — Enoch Burke (@EnochBurke) September 2, 2024

I’d be lying if I said this scene didn’t cause my eyes to fill with tears.

Burke’s disposition and response is gentle but condemning, truthful yet loving, and it is a beautiful example of what it means to love humanity in a long-suffering way. He is enduring the fallout of a fallen world, while resisting any fleshly desire to foment hatred for his fellow man.

It also pains me deeply to see such injustice, and stirs up indignation for those persecuting Burke; he is walking the Christian walk, and receiving the martyr’s crown.

And, somewhere out there in this world is a little boy, a precious soul, vulnerable and in tremendous internal pain, and he’s being abused by those closest to him, who should be protecting him from the sickness of the world—no one is fighting for his right to dignity and a wholesome life… except Enoch Burke. He’s a lion among men.

Now, as you can read in the X posting, the judge presiding over Burke’s case has made quite a handful of cash from the state’s child services agency, which is reportedly “saturated” in LGBTQ ideology—is it any wonder what Burke’s fate might be?

Here’s a statement via Newsweek, from Burke’s brother:

In a statement to Newsweek, his brother, Josiah Burke, said that his brother ‘has spent almost 400 days in prison’ for refusing to use the student’s preferred pronouns and name. ‘Judge after judge has refused to vindicate and uphold his constitutional right to freedom of religion and expression,’ he said. ‘Enoch Burke’s ongoing imprisonment is the true face of the ‘inclusive’ LGBTQI+ movement: a sincere, upright Christian teacher arrested and imprisoned after simply refusing to endorse and affirm transgenderism, an anti-Christian ideology that entraps vulnerable children and puts them on a fast track to abuse, mutilation, depression and sadly for so many, suicide.’

God bless Enoch Burke.

Image from X.