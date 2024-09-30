No more Prime Minister ‘Chickensh*t’

Meet the man the Democrats love to denigrate, demean, and insult -- and they have been doing it for years. His name is Benjamin Netanyahu and he is the duly elected prime minister of Israel and the head of the only Jewish State on the planet. He joined the IDF during the Six-Day War and is a veteran of the Yom Kippur War and other military operations. Twice wounded in battle, he was a member of Sayert Matkal, an elite commando unit.

Now meet some of those big-name Dems who mock and belittle the prime minister, starting with Barack Obama, a man who never served in the military and couldn’t punch his way out of a wet paper bag. Back in June of 2009, the White House posted a photo of President Obama with his shoes on his desk, tough-guy look on his face, speaking to Bibi on the phone. The bottoms of Obama’s shoes face the camera (and Netanyahu). The pointing of soles of one’s shoes is a Middle Eastern insult.

In March of 2010, Netanyahu visited the White House. After refusing to bend to the demands of Obama, President Obama simply walked out, went to dinner, and left Bibi hanging. There was no meeting closure and no posing for photographs, a common courtesy regarding visiting heads of state.

Then there was the intended “leak” reported in an Atlantic article back in 2014. The article claimed that a senior Obama administrator was quoted as saying, “The thing about Bibi is he’s a chickensh*t.” Were these actually the brave words of the most famous community organizer in the world? We may never know but, to be sure, the Obama insult is duly noted.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who falsely claimed she had to evade sniper fire while visiting Bosnia, is on my list too. In February of this year she said, “Netanyahu should go. He is not a trustworthy leader.” Quite a statement regarding an allied leader of a nation that was in the middle of a multiple-front war.

Then there is the Majority Leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, who also never served in the military. Last March, Schumer proclaimed to the many enemies of the Jewish State and the world, “The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7… I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel.”

President Biden, who also never served in the military, called Schumer’s castigating speech against Netanyahu “a good speech.” But Biden’s condescension of Bibi raises a serious red flag all its own. It happened the night of Biden’s final State of the Union speech when an unaware Joe Biden was caught on hot mic whispering and chuckling with some of his Dem pals about his being able to make Netanyahu heel. He boasted, “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a come to Jesus meeting.”

But Bibi had a response for Biden and Obama and all the rest of the condescending Dem leadership when he spoke at the United Nations last Friday. He said Israel will not go quietly into the night (and he won’t either). Then he held up two posters, one in each hand; a “blessing” poster and a “curse” poster. This veiled reference to Abraham’s Covenant was a message to the world: better to make Israel a friend than an enemy. In the meantime, practically as Bibi spoke, bombs were falling on Hassan Nasrallah and at least 20 other top Hezb’allah cohorts while they hid in their Beirut bunker headquarters. Nasrallah, chief of Hezb’allah for decades and responsible for the murderer of thousands, was no more. Before the world knew exactly what had transpired, Netanyahu was on his way back to Israel. After all, there was a seven-front war to be fought.

Regarding the death of Hassan Nasrallah, President Biden said, “His death from an Israeli air strike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians.” Biden went on to also call for de-escalation and a ceasefire.

There was no mention of Prime Minister Chickensh*t.

