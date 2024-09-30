Joe Biden asked about airstrikes in Yemen, reveals that he supports ‘collective bargaining’ and believes the strike will end soon

In a “beyond parody” moment, Joe Biden recently took questions from reporters, one of whom asked him about the Israeli airstrikes in Yemen—in response, Biden announced his support for “collective bargaining” and revealed his belief that the two parties would soon settle.

Ummmm… what?? Fried. Zapped. Nuked. Or, as Matt Vespa at TownHall writes, “he’s cooked.” See for yourself below:

REPORTER: "Any comment on the strikes in Yemen, Mr. President!?"



BIDEN (or whatever's left of him): "I've spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I'm supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they'll settle the strike."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/iFawNWdWyH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

First of all, how does anyone confuse missile strikes with union strikes? (Biden was evidently referring to the looming port strikes set to begin tomorrow.) Did he just hear the word “strike” and start parroting political talking points without any real awareness? Is this how he’s been weighing in on domestic and foreign affairs while in office? It’s a miracle we’re actually still alive. Secondly though, the strikes haven’t even officially started yet—he’s really out of his mind.

This is like Kamala Harris being asked if people are better off today than four years ago, before she responds with the false narrative that she was a middle class kid, raised in a neighborhood where people cared about their lawns.

Is Harris still going to continue defending his mental state? Does she want to admit yet that she lied to the American people during her entire political tenure at the White House?

We give Joe Biden a hard time—heaven knows he’s earned it—and while he certainly doesn’t know what’s going on, at least he takes questions from the media, unlike his own vice president who is currently running for the office of the president.

Is Biden aware that “he” just deployed more than 700 soldiers from Tennessee to the Middle East? I’m not convinced.

Is Biden aware of the fact that “he” is supposedly running the country? Again, the jury’s out.

Here’s what one online user said about Biden’s gaffe:

Not that strike. The port of Yemen military strike! Boom? On fire? Ringing and bells?

Ironically, the airstrike may very well have been facilitated by Biden’s own people (intelligence) and by Biden’s own foreign policy (aid and weapons to Israel). This isn’t some small-scale conflict in some obscure corner of the world that is far from the mainstream attention of the American political class—this involves Israel. He really has no excuse to not have a clue—but he’s apparently still calling the executive shots?

From another X commenter:

On my worst day, I’m not this out of touch. Its [sic] like he couldn’t care less. ‘Strikes? Yeah, man. That was a helluva ballgame. I used to play ball every weekend with Uncle Bosey. No joke.’

And, last one:

The Houthi Local 1645 is known to be the toughest union to negotiate with.

The most popular president in American history ladies and gentlemen!

Hat tip: Jack Hellner.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.