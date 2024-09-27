News nuggets to make your blood boil

Below are five news nuggets that will make your blood boil.

*CNN “reporter” Elle Reeve recently asked a boat-owning Trump supporter why he was so concerned about the economy. The clear inference was that he must be doing pretty well himself, so why should he care? Amazing. This doesn’t speak well of her. The boat owner gave a pretty good answer, but he should have asked CNN’s ditz: “Gee, I don’t know, why do healthy people care about health care?”

*While making an appearance in a grocery store recently, Donald Trump handed a woman $100 to help pay for her groceries. This drove liberals nuts, as most things do. They characterized his act of kindness as attempting to buy a vote. One person? Democrats try to bribe everybody to vote for them, through various promises and programs! With other people’s money!

*The titular—and ever-tired—president of the United States, Joe Biden, recently asked his unelected wife Jill to take over a cabinet meeting for him. The mainstream media were mostly fine with this. Can you imagine what they would have said if, say, Ronald Reagan had asked Nancy to do the same?!

*Students at several Toronto area middle schools were made to participate in a “field trip” cum protest recently. They were also forced to wear blue shirts to mark them as “settlers” and “colonizers.” At this point, why not just have them commit ritual suicide? (“Harakiri” if the colonizers would rather appropriate a Japanese term.)

*Speaking of Toronto, an alleged classroom resource—in the form of a “glossary”—has as its first listing “Alhamdulillah,” which means “All Praise is to Allah.” I would suggest another glossary term for the Toronto school system: FUBAR.

