Secret Service staff to go on a three-day paid vacation at Disney World for an LGBTQ ‘summit’

See also Ed Sherdlu’s “About that Secret Service Agents’ free trip to LGBTQ conference at Disneyworld …”

While the Secret Service (as an agency) clearly isn’t willing to die on a hill for President Trump’s protection (or apparently RFK Jr.’s), the hill it will die on is that of the Pride flag.

From an item at Fox News—not the Babylon Bee—comes a truly absurd story: The agency will be sending staff members to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where they will participate in the “Out and Equal Workplace Summit” on a de facto three-day paid vacation. As Fox reports, the conference “includes breakout sessions, a gala and various events aimed at promoting LGBTQ diversity in the workplace.”

Who approved this abomination? Disgraced director Kimberly Cheatle? Acting director Ronald Rowe? I’d like names, and obviously some accountability (fat chance).

But wait, hasn’t the agency been telling the American people it “lacks the resources” to properly protect President Trump, which is why he’s been deciseconds and minutes from death on at least two known occasions (respectively) in the last several months? So the Secret Service ostensibly doesn’t have the funding to protect President Trump, but it does have the money to send its staff to an LGBTQ-people-in-the-workplace conference at an notoriously expensive amusement park—okay.

While Fox stressed that this is a trip for Secret Service staff and not the agents themselves, an agency spokesman revealed that the staff members set to attend are those “responsible for the implementation of federal special emphasis programs” — ergo, this will certainly have an effect on the efficacy and competency of the agents. Seriously, they may as well have just sent the agents themselves since a gayer and woker workforce is going to be the end result anyway.

Where has an “Out and Equal Workplace” gotten us thus far? If history is any indicator into how this might turn out… it’s going to be an utter disaster.

A man with access to classified information on nuclear secrets and plant operations made national news for being a bonafide kleptomaniac freak that stole women’s luggage and wore their clothing.

Karine Jean-Pierre broke the glass ceiling and brought a whole new level of stupid and incompetent to the Biden-Harris White House.

The New York Times first exposed Richard Levine for pressuring globalist agencies to nix minimum age requirements for minors undergoing “trans” interventions like surgery and synthetic cross-sex hormones. From a summary at The Daily Signal:

According to these documents, first reported by The New York Times, a top transgender leader in the Department of Health and Human Services pressured the World Professional Association for Transgender Health—a transgender activist group masquerading as a health organization—to drop age limits for interventions that leave people stunted, scarred, and infertile.

Pete Buttigieg—enough said.

Thought the DEI hires were bad before? A short woman whose stature and weight precludes her from actually doing her protection job and athletically holstering her sidearm? Just wait until the agency ramps up efforts to seek out mentally ill and sex-obsessed people for the hiring process—we’ll have male agents calling out sick for nonexistent menstrual cramps cycles (frozen cylinders of tomato paste rectally inserted) and a failure to do the job because a “pup play” mask obscured an agent’s vision will be a “legitimate” excuse. The inmates are running the asylum.

From one of my favorite writings by the brilliant Thomas Paine: “[W]hen men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon.”

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.