Kudos Mr. President, for mentioning Springfield

Donald Trump’s mention of illegal migrants eating pets in Springfield was a stroke of brilliance.

I didn’t watch the debate because I didn’t want to. I like my TV, and it would likely not survive whatever I would have thrown at it during the debate. One of the biggest stories from the debate debacle that all media is scrambling to cover is the story of Haitian migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Trump wouldn’t have sprung that without a great deal of planning, because it’s now front-and-center in the news.

While many conservative pundits have criticisms of Trumps performance, I’m going to disagree with many about his mention of Springfield. I believe it was brilliant.

I live in a very red rural area of northern Indiana. We know of the crime in the big cities, and are learning more about the Venezuelan gang takeover of apartments in Aurora, Chicago, and other large cities, but big city news doesn’t get much traction around here because it doesn’t really affect the life we have. They might as well be across the ocean. Here, few lock their cars at home and work. Our school doesn’t have metal detectors, and many teachers use the honorific “Mrs.” not “Ms.” We enjoy peaceful walks in the park without fear of being accosted. Our banks don’t have bars and bullet-proof glass. Why should we worry about filthy, crime-ridden big cities? We don’t go there!

We also work, and many find it hard to get to the polls because of work commitments and lack of transportation to go often a long distance to the polls. Conservatives also tend to vote in person, not by mail. Lastly, in red rural America, many don’t vote simply because they don’t believe their vote adds anything to the majority of straight-ticket Republican voter pool. So why bother?

However, Trump shook us up with the mention of illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. In fact, I’m sure many had to look up where Springfield is (I did). Situated between Dayton and Columbus, Springfield is the heartland of America. It is only 51 miles from Middletown, Ohio, hometown of JD Vance and the setting of Hillbilly Elegy.

Although quickly dismissed as “false” and “baseless” by MSM (my Google search fills the screen with these words), there is truth to the claim, as more will be revealed in the coming weeks. Trump was not lying. He knows he wasn’t lying, but he also knew he would be quickly labeled a liar by the Left and raise the eyebrows of the Right as media scrambles to uncover what’s really going on, and they will. Long before the election. And it won’t be pretty. Trump has long demonstrated a mastery of manipulating the media while they are the ones trying to manipulate us.

While it has been accepted that the Haitians are capturing and eating ducks and geese, and perhaps the notion of eating cats is still not yet proven, the idea of putting it all in the category of “pets” makes it very, very personal. In rural America, people hunt and eat ducks and geese all the time; it’s no biggie. In fact, a hunter took a duck from the river in front of my house over the weekend. But our pets are sacred. We will protect our pets with our lives if we must.

So, if it can happen in Springfield Ohio, it can happen in Amishtown, Indiana. He needed to wake up sleepy conservative rural America, because we carry the votes needed to overwhelm any attempts at election fraud. The indisputable fact that illegal migrants have all but taken over a peaceful rural mid-American town is enough to get more conservative rural voters to the polls where it really counts.

Bravo, Mr. President. Bravo!

