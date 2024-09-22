Well, the first lady chaired the first Cabinet in a long time. I saw President Biden going through the motions, and it reminded me of that great line from Gone with the Wind.

Yes, I think Jill looked at Joe and said something like, “Joe, how is that going to look? Your wife chairing your first Cabinet meeting in a long time?” And you can see Joe look at Jill and say, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

Forgive me for being so cynical on a Sunday morning. However, I don’t think he gives a damn. He never really checked in 2021, read a few things put in front of him, avoided friendly press, and finally checked out when he was told to retire. Would you give a damn if you got 14 million votes and were passed over for someone who didn’t get any?

According to news reports, the first lady ran the Cabinet meeting and did most of the talking. She even had a Rose Garden celebration without him to talk about women’s health issues. “FLOTUS without POTUS,” or something like that, is the name of that movie if someone gets around it.

To be fair, maybe some previous first lady has spoken at a Cabinet meeting. I can’t remember anything quite like that before.

In President Biden’s case, it fits the profile of a man who is running out the clock, and actually running much of the clock enjoying the waters of the Delaware coast.

He doesn’t give a damn, and let’s just hope Jill knows how to use the nuclear football just in case she has to order that decision.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image via Picryl.